Protest Rocks Abuja over Non-payment of COVID-19 PPE Contracts

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Aggrieved contractors yesterday staged a peaceful protest at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) secretariat over the non-payment of their money for the supply of COVID-19 machines and personal protective equipment (PPE) three years ago.

The contractors, who brandished different placards, blocked the entry to the FCTA secretariat and caused traffic gridlock on Kapital Street and Ahmadu Bello Way.

The FCT Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello and the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Adesola Olusade were not in office at the time of the protest.

One of the contractors, Micheal Ewoma, told reporters that many of them had accumulated debts from the loans to supply the equipment. He added that their staff had also not been paid salaries for months.

“It has been difficult for all of us. That is why we are appealing to the minister to pay this money so that contractors who came out to do these jobs will also be happy. We need to pay back our loans.

“The FCTA management having promised after we consulted with them severally has failed to honour all agreements with COVID-19 contractors. This is almost three years running and nothing has been done,” Ewoma said.

He recalled that a similar peaceful protest last year to demand their settlement resulted in partial settlement although many of the contractors were still being owed.

He accused the Health Secretariat of fabricating excuses, including claims that some of the contractors did not meet up with their requirements to justify their non-payment.

“We have been told companies’ files were taken to BPE and have not been returned since last year. And we have also been told that COVID-19 was not captured in the budget and the government is trying its best to see how to get revenue to pay contractors. The truth is none of that bothers us right now. What we are interested is payment- just pay us,” he added.