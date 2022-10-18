NSCDC Arrests Eight for Oil Bunkering in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested eight suspects allegedly involved in illegal dealings in petroleum products, conspiracy and forgery in the state.

The new NSCDC State Commandant, Olatundun Olayinka, while parading the suspects before journalists in Akure, the state capital, yesterday, explained that the Corps in its renewed vigour to eradicate the menace of illegal dealings in petroleum products in the country, made tactical moves by deploying the Commandant General’s Intelligence Squad, which intercepted the suspects at different locations in the state with products suspected to be adulterated diesel.

He explained that a Mack peddler truck with registration number: Lagos MUS 149 XA, with about 15,000 litres of suspected adulterated diesel was arrested at the bye-pass of the Benin-Lagos expressway in Ondo State with two suspects.

Olayinka said: “One Kelvin Idahosa and Oreyie Osahon were arrested at Ajebamidele, Lagos-Ore expressway, Ondo State, with a Mack truck with registration number: Edo SGD 60XL, with about 50,000 litres of suspected adulterated diesel. Also, Piri Sola, male, aged 50 and three others were arrested at Ofosu, Edo State, with 45,000 litres of suspected adulterated diesel.”

He said the arrest of the suspects was in response to the directive of the commandant-general to rid the country of all economic saboteurs and to protect all national critical assets and infrastructure.

According to him, “These economic saboteurs will be charge to a court of competent jurisdiction after the completion of our investigation. I am using this medium to once again reiterate our commitment as an organisation saddled with the protection of national critical assets and infrastructure to the fight against oil theft and vandalism of our collective assets by a few disgruntled elements.

“The Command under my watch will be all out to fight criminal elements to a standstill. They either desist from these acts or relocate from Ondo State.”