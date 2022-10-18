HoS Parleys JAMB on Public Service Exam

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The Office of Head of Service of the Federation will collaborate with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), to conduct the 2022 Annual Public Service confirmation examination nationwide as a Computer-Based Test (CBT).

The Deputy Director, Communications, Mohammed A. Ahmed, said in a statement yesterday that compulsory confirmation examination for senior officers will take place today across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

He said the collaboration with JAMB will ensure the realisation of the transition from the manual method of conducting the examination to electronic and digitize activities and work processes in the Federal Civil Service.

The Combined Confirmation/Promotion Examination (COMPRO) for junior staff and the compulsory confirmation examination for senior staff are the two mandatory confirmation examinations in the public service, including the Police and para-military agencies. They are not an option but a mandatory requirement.

Since inception, the examinations have been conducted through manual processes across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

All newly recruited officers in the public service are required to sit for and pass the examination as a pre-requisite for the confirmation of their appointments.

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation will utilise 69 CBT centres for the exercise, while about 13,000 officers from the core civil service, the Nigeria Police, and other para-military and specialised agencies will take part in this year’s examinations. The entire processes leading to the conduct of this confirmation examination were done electronically.