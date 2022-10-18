Gunmen Kill Village Head, Two Others in Fresh Plateau Attack

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Gunmen Monday night killed the village head of Nyalun community in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State, Mallam Salisu Idris.

The assailants also killed two other residents of the community in the attack.

The gunmen reportedly stormed the community in motorcycles and shot indiscriminately at the villagers, killing the village head and other victims.

The residents told THISDAY that the attackers, who invaded the village around 9:30pm, also abducted five members of the community including the wives of the village head.

A youth leader in Wase, Mr. Shapi’i Sambo, explained that the gunmen also made away with a good number of motorcycles belonging to the people of the community.

Sambo said: “The attackers came in their numbers and started shooting sporadically. They went straight to the traditional ruler’s house, killed him and abducted five members of his family.”

The spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, Mr. Alabo Alfred, while confirming the incident, said three people were killed, adding that details of the incident was sketchy as the time of the report.