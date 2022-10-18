  • Tuesday, 18th October, 2022

Group Endorses Ebonyi APC Guber Candidate, Others

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

A group, Akajiugo Support Group (ASG), has endorsed the Ebonyi State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Francis Nwifuru, in the 2023 general election.

The group also assured that the people of Ezzagu zone, which is made up of four electoral wards, would also deliver the senatorial candidate for Ebonyi Central zone, Mr. Ken Eze, and other candidates of the APC in the state.

They made the resolutions during the official inauguration of the ward coordinators of the ASG at Onunwankwo Ohinya ogboji Aguotu in Ezzagu.

The founder of ASG, Mr. Joseph Nwokporo, noted that he formed the group to galvanise support for all the APC candidates in the state so as to emerge victorious in the general elections.

“This support group was formed to galvanise supports for all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State. We have adopted Hon. Francis Nwifuru as our governorship candidate.

“This adoption is very important to our community because we want to connect with the ruling party, APC. I have analysed the political development in the state and I make bold to say that the APC will win all the elections in the state.

“The inauguration of ASG will definitely advance the fortunes of all the candidates of APC in Ezzagu community,” Nwokporo said.

Nwokporo added that he is supporting APC candidates because he has envisaged the Victory of the party in the election.

He urged the people of Ezzagu zone to support the APC winning team in other to connect the community with the ruling government.

