Amnesty Boss Meets Ateke Tom for Lasting Peace in N’Delta

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

As part of his initiated move to ensure lasting peace and security in the Niger Delta region, the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd), has met with the King of Okochiri in Okirika, Rivers State, Ateke Tom, at his palace in the state.

Ndiomu, who spoke after the crucial meeting with the ex-warlord and key figure of PAP, said the life of the amnesty programme was extended by the federal government beyond its terminal year of 2015 following some exigencies.

His visit was one of a series of engagements geared towards peace and confidence building as well as a consultative and fact-finding mission to the region.

Reacting to concerns and fears raised by some stakeholders, he said the PAP would not be abruptly terminated, assuring that he would constantly visit the region.

Ndiomu said: “The whole idea is to get them (stakeholders) to understand the fact that first of all the amnesty programme itself by name will end. It’s not intended to be an endless exercise. Originally, as you will recall, it was intended to be terminated in 2015. But for certain reasons of exigency it was extended beyond 2015.

“We need to also educate them on the need to focus more on the fact that there could be a terminal date at some point and we all need to work together towards that so we do not lose focus from the primary objective of the scheme which is in itself intended to terminate at some point.”

Ndiomu thanked the monarch for the warm reception accorded him and his team, and applauded him for his tireless efforts to sustain peace in his kingdom and the Niger Delta region.

The PAP boss assured the monarch that the federal government was committed to driving the rapid development of the region, and called for support from everyone.