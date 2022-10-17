Wydad Drub Rivers Utd 6-0 to Cap Nightmare Weekend for Nigerian Clubs

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s last hope in the CAF Champions League, River United, were last night drubbed 6-0 in the last hurdle to get into the group stage of the continental competition by cup holders, Wydad AC Casablanca of Morocco. The Nigerian club side thus exited 7-2 on aggregate having won the first leg 2-1 in Port Harcourt last week.

Rivers United’s failure to progress capped a woeful weekend for Nigerian clubs in continental campaigns.

On Saturday, Plateau United exited the Champions League as they were beaten 1-0 (2-2 aggregate) by Tunisia’s Esperance and thus crashed on the away goal rule. Although, Esperance benefitted from a dubious penalty call, the Jos-based Plateau United did poor job, going to the North African country trying to defend for all of 90 minutes. It was the same template adopted by Rivers United until goals started to pour into their net.

And so, for the fourth season in a row, no Nigerian club side will play in the money-spinning group stage of the CAF Champions League. Lobi Stars of Makurdi were the last to play at this stage of the competition in the 2018/2019 season.

Rivers United and Plateau United will now drop down to play off for a place in the group phase of the second tier CAF Confederation Cup.

The Pride of Rivers fell behind to Wydad after just 31 minutes.

Their Ghanaian goalkeeper, Mutawakilu Seidu, got sent off for a needless elbowing a Wydad player inside the box and the home team converted the resulting penalty to make it 2-0 going into the first half break.

A third goal soon after the restart against Rivers United effectively killed whatever hope left in the Nigerian team.

Three more goals in that second half ensured that the $40,000-a-man bonus promised Rivers United players and officials by Rivers State government if they reach the group stage remains Mission Impossible!

Earlier on Saturday, Nigeria’s Kwara United crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup on the away goal rule after they were defeated 2-0 (aggregate 3-3) in the return leg fixture by RS Berkane of Morocco.

Kwara won the first leg 3-1 in Lagos but failed to hold on to that advantage.