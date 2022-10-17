Sanwo-Olu Approves 100% Bursary Increment for Lagos Students

Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved a 100 per cent increment in the bursary to students of the state origin in all tertiary institutions across the country.



The new bursary increments and other benefits approved by the governor were aimed at supporting educational needs of students of Lagos State origin.

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Scholarship Board, Abdur Rahaman Lekki, who dropped the hint during a meeting with representatives of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Lagos State Chapter, and National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS) at the state government secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, said the new adjustment was basically to let them cope with the present economic reality across the country.



The meeting which was held at the instance of the Special Adviser to Sanwo-Olu on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, it was disclosed that the bursary grant would take effect from the 2022/ 2023 academic session.



Lekki also disclosed that the Lagos State government at the just concluded State Economic Summit known as Ehingbeti Summit, had also approved the resolutions on the establishment of Lagos Diaspora Scholarship Funds.

The new funds, according to him, was aimed at providing scholarship and bursary benefits generally to all Lagos State resident students in tertiary institution in any part of the country to support their education.



While appealing to the students over a little delay in the payment of the remaining 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 bursary/ scholarship benefits, the Board Secretary explained that the delay was necessitated by the on-going data- cleansing/verification exercise across all institutions by the state government, just to ensure that only qualified students of the Lagos State origin benefited from the scheme.



He explained that the Lagos State Scholarship Board through the on- going verification and data cleansing exercise discovered that some people who either were no more students or not even students of any higher institution were benefiting from the scheme in a fraudulent way at the expense of the original students of the state that the scheme was meant for.



The Board Secretary assured that prompt payment of both bursary and scholarship benefits for the outstanding years would commence immediately after the on –going data cleansing / verification exercise is completed.



He hinted that effective from Monday, October 17, 2022, students of the Lagos State College of Heath Technology (LASCOHET) would get their outstanding payments for 2020/2021 academic year as their management had completed their verification exercise and forwarded list of its authentic students to the board.

He equally revealed that the Board had scheduled assessment test for fresh beneficiaries for the year 2022/23 scholarship benefit for 29th October, 2022, adding that necessary details have been sent out to all qualified applicants via SMS, E- Mails and other social media platforms.



While allaying the students’ fear that the state government was planning to stop the scheme, the Scholarship Board boss noted that there was no basis to stop the scheme since there was provision for it in the State budget, adding that the year 2023 budget of the State government had captured the new increments and other benefits to make life more bearable for students in their studies.

“I want you to remember that the State government just appointed a new Board Secretary to the Lagos State Scholarship Board for the administration of both bursary and scholarship benefits, that is even enough for you to know there was no plan at any time to stop the scheme. Both bursary and scholarship schemes will continue unstopped for the benefits of our students, rather than stopping it, Mr. Governor will continue to improve on it as part of the measures to realise his vision for sustainable educational growth for the State in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda,” he assured.

In their response, the leadership of the two students’ bodies, NANS and NULASS represented by their presidents, Olusesi Tolulope (NANS) and Shasanya Akinola (NULASS) along with other Exco members dispelled the rumours making the rounds that their members planned to block the Third Mainland Bridge today in protest of the delay in the disbursement of the outstanding benefits for the 2020/2021 and 2021/22 academic sessions.

They described as blatant lie, the new making the rounds that students of Lagos State origin planned to disrupt activities in Lagos by blocking the bridge, noting that their members have absolute confidence in Sanwo –Olu as a responsible governor and father whom they could trust for his promise.