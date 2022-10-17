Oyebanji Assumes Office as Ekiti Governor, Promises Economic Prosperity, Abundance

*Appoints SSG, CPS, freezes state’s accounts

*Tinubu, Govs, Fayemi , Fayose grace inauguration ceremony

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Mr. Biodun Ayobami Oyebanji, yesterday, assumed office as the Governor of Ekiti State, following his inauguration into office for a four -year tenure.

He, however, promised to run an all-inclusive governance that would make Ekiti a land, where prosperity, abundance, unity and equity would thrive and blossom.



Oyebanji, also said his government would place high premium on human capital development, agriculture and rural development, infrastructure and industrialisation, arts, culture and tourism, and good governance to transform Ekiti and make it a microcosm of development.

Oyebanji, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled a total of 187, 057 to defeat his closest rival, Segun Oni, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who polled 82, 459 votes , in the highly pulsating and keenly contested June 18 poll.

The inauguration was attended by the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and many governors, among other top rated and illustrious Nigerians.



In a momentous fashion, the immediate past governor, Fayemi and his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, as well as ex-governor Ayodele Fayose, graced the inauguration ceremony.

First to take the oaths of office and allegiance, was the Deputy Governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye and was followed by Oyebanji, who was accompanied by his wife, Dr. Yemisi Oyebanji, a lecturer at the University of Ibadan.

The oaths were administered by the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice John Adeyeye, among other top-notch Judicial officers of the state.

Before the oath was administered on him, Fayemi, handed over the Pen of Authority to Oyebanji , which was happening for the first time, since the advent of democracy in 1999.



Amid tumultuous crowd and loud ovation, Oyebanji, sauntered into the arena of the swearing-in held at the palatial Ekiti State Pavilion along new Iyin road around 12.08pm and went round while being cheered.

The 10,000 capacity Pavillion was filled to the brim, as traditional rulers, politicians and admirers, who adorned different Aso Ebi were on hand to witness the inauguration.



Addressing the crowd after the Guard of Parade, Oyebanji eulogised those, who had led the state before him in various capacities, saying they must have done that under different political parties, but stated that the mission was one and which was solely to develop the state.

He particularly commended Fayemi for ushering in strong and enviable development in the state, promising to consolidate further and use the legacy as a springboard to catapult Ekiti to a higher economic and social pedestals.



He said he shared the views that Ekiti people shared different political views and political inclinations, saying he would not allow his political leaning to influence his relationships with all Ekiti or jettison the principle of fairness, equity and fair-play.

The new governor added that he would promote the spirit of oneness Ekiti was renowned for, and which had been the binding force since the pre-colonial era to promote peace, unity and stability in the state.



“Ekiti Kete! Today is a great day for us, and we should all be proud. Today, we are observing history being made, and a new chapter of our story being written.

“It was in this spirit of oneness that they bound together as a united Ekiti confederacy and emerged victorious against external forces that sought to subjugate us in our own land. In unity of purpose, they fought and contained attempts to dominate us at different epochs in our history.



“This same spirit of unity has been passed down from generations, and guided the founding fathers and mothers, who built on efforts made since the Second Republic, and led the successful struggle for the creation of our own Ekiti State. This was a struggle led by our revered traditional rulers and prominent citizens, which resulted in Ekiti becoming the only entirely homogeneous state in Nigeria.”

Oyebanji posited that his vision was to make Ekiti a land of prosperity, where equity, justice, fair-play and stability will thrive.

“My vision is for Ekiti State to be a land of prosperity, opportunity, peace and progress; a land in which transformed people and communities can reap the fruits of their labour in dignity, good health and safety. A land of honour, where integrity matters. For this vision to be actualised, we need to focus on a roadmap to get there.”

He said he would zealously prosecute the recently unveiled vision 2050 economic roadmap initiated by Fayemi to make Ekiti a model, saying, “I assure you that by God’s grace and the support of our people, together with you, we will keep Ekiti working.”

He later announced new appointments, including making Dr Habibat Adubiaro, as the Secretary to the State Government and reappointed Yinka Oyebode as the Chief Press Secretary.

These were contained in separate statements signed by the Head of Service, Mr Bamidele Agbede, who said the appointments took immediate effect.

Oyebanji has also ordered the immediate closure of all government accounts until further notice. A statement by Oyebode, stated Oyebanji directed all government accounting officers to comply with the directive in the interest of the state.

In his short message at the event, Tinubu urged Ekiti electorate to continually support the APC in all elections, especially, in 2023, saying he expected Ekiti voters to deliver 95 percent of votes to him, knowing that he remained the best among all the contenders for the plum presidential seat.

“Someone called himself Abubakar Atiku while someone said he is Peter Obi, if they come to you, tell them you don’t know them. Tell them the only person you know is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I commend you for voting Biodun Oyebanji in the governorship election. Some termites came in the name of politics to steal your votes, but you resisted them. In 2023, shine your eyes and prevent vote riggers from stealing your votes. Vote APC, It is the only party that can give you good governance”.