NBS: States Raked in N5.10 Trillion IGR in Three Years

The 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated a total sum of N5.10 trillion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) between 2019, 2020, and 2021, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).



Total domestic revenue mobilisation stood at N1.64 trillion in 2019, with tax revenue accounting for 64.65 per cent of the total share, while tax revenue rose to 66.16 per cent out of the N1.56 trillion revenue recorded in 2020.



Also, in 2021, states’ revenue collection grew by 21.54 per cent to N1.90 trillion.

According to the IGR at the State level for 2019 – 2021, which was obtained from the NBS website, within the three-year period, Lagos State topped the IGR chart, accounting for N2.06 trillion of total revenue with N1.08 trillion in tax collections.



This was followed by Rivers which generated N410.14 billion for the period out of which the sum of N342.38 billion accounted for tax revenue.

Precisely, Lagos generated N646.61billion, N659.99 billion, and N753.46 billion in 2019, 2020, and 2021 respectively, while Rivers recorded N169.60 billion, N117.19 billion, and N123.35 billion in the same period.



Kwara, Kogi, and Kebbi generated N77.21 billion, N58.04 billion, N30.98 billion respectively in the period under review.

Also, Kano, Katsina, and Kaduna collected N112.8 billion, N31.9 billion, and N148.56 billion respectively.



The FCT, Zamfara, and Yobe recorded N298.53 billion, N52.88 billion, and N23.76 billion respectively.

In the same vein, Taraba, Sokoto and Plateau generated N24.26 billion, N54.55 billion, and N57.02 billion respectively.

Oyo State IGR for the three-year period was N116.7 billion, Osun N59.22 billion, Ondo N85.8 billion, and Ogun N232.71 billion.



Others were Niger N40.34 billion, Nasarawa N51.27 billion, Jigawa N50.06 billion, Imo N26.59 billion, Gombe N26.02 billion, and Enugu N81.49 billion.

Others include Abia N50.98 billion, Adamawa N31.03 billion, Akwa-Ibom N97.58 billion, Anambra N85.27 billion, Bayelsa N41.54 billion, Benue N40.23 billion, Borno N38.71 billion, Cross River N61.85 billion, Bauchi N43.22 billion and Delta N204.6 billion.



Ebonyi generated N39.46 billion, Edo N105.65 billion, Ekiti N39.54 billion, and Yobe N23.76 billion.

The NBS explained that the data is computed alongside the Joint Tax Board (JTB) from official records and submissions by the State Boards of Internal Revenue.

The submissions were then validated and authenticated by the JTB which is chaired by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and has the NBS and the 36 States and FCT Boards of Internal Revenue as members.