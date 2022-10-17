KBL Insurance Partners Society for the Blind on Health Walk, Eye Screening

Lagosians from different areas of the state, especially the island, participated actively in a health walk and eye screening exercise, put together by the Federal Nigerian Society for the Blind (FNSB), over the weekend. The activity was part of the 2022 edition of the White Cane Safety Day celebration, with “Together Crossing New Boundaries”, as the theme. It is a global October 15th event, which is targeted at raising awareness of the plights of visually impaired persons and raising funds to take care of their needs.

The event was supported by a key player in the Nigerian insurance sector, KBL Insurance Limited (a subsidiary of Keystone Bank Limited), as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), focused on giving back to its host communities. The walk which was held amidst clement weather and enthusiastic participants took off from the Muson Centre through Awolowo Road to Falomo roundabout before terminating at Muson Centre with the Lagos State government and the Nigeria Police, providing all the necessary logistics to ensure safety.

There were also eye screenings and the administration of the needed treatments by the health professionals mobilised by the organisers to ensure the success of the programme. The FNSB and its partner, KBL provided the necessary logistics to ensure that participants were well attended to.

Providing background on the collaboration, Mrs Ukachi Orji, the MD/CEO of KBL Insurance Limited, said her organisation’s passion for the less privileged informed its decision to support the exercise. “KBL Insurance Limited is passionate about the physically challenged, especially persons who have issues with their sight and other groups who cannot do a lot of things on their own.