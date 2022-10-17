  • Monday, 17th October, 2022

Inflation Increases to 20.77% 

Breaking | 27 seconds ago

James Emejo in Abuja

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures the rate of change in prices of goods rose to 20.77 per cent year–on-year in September compared to 16.63 per cent in September 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated Monday.

The NBS noted that the 4.14 percentage rise in the headline index, the highest in 17 years, indicated that the general price level was higher relative to the preceding year.

The food inflation rate increased by 3.77 per cent to 23.34 per cent year-on-year compared to 19.57 per cent in the preceding year.

According to the statistical agency, the rise in food index was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, food products, potatoes, yam, and other tuber, oil, and fat.

The core index, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce, also rose by 3.86 per cent to 17.60 per cent year-on-year in September compared to 13.74 per cent in the corresponding month in 2021.

details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.