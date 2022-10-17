Godson Umeh Reinvents Himself as the Favorite Jeweler Of Football Stars, Celebrities

A British of Nigerian descent, Godson Umeh has continued to rise to the position of top jewelry designer for top football stars as well as the top hip-hop artists and entertainers. Like they say to carry out your vision, you must always have a strategy, but that plan can never be predetermined. You must be ready to adjust and shift your direction at any time. Godson believes that, “You must consider every scenario that could result from a plan. How will you maintain your focus among others.”

His journey from shoe reselling to founding a jewelry design company epitomizes the London dream and serves as motivation for everyone with business aspirations. In contrast to jewelry manufacture, which is heavily automated and necessitates great technical abilities, much of the jewelry in London is frequently handcrafted, with jewelers personally setting stones.

Umeh soon taught himself how to use these tools after quitting school. He makes it a point to keep up with the most recent developments in technology and procedures, not just for scalability but also to uphold the highest level of work.

Even though Umeh has a big list of famous clients, including football players from various leagues and hip-hop stars like Davido, Grammy Award-winning singer Burna Boy, Zlatan Ibile, and even American Legendary rapper Meek Mill he is still continually coming up with fresh, original jewelry designs as he goes further stamping his brand.