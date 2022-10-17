EMWA to Increase Nigeria’s Value Chain in the Manufacturing Sector

Ugo Aliogo

The organisers of the Equipment and Manufacturing West Africa expo (EMWA), has emphasised that the 2023 edition of the event will address the nation’s equipment gap.

According to them this will enable stakeholders focus on driving economic growth and development through manufacturing.

The event which is set to hold from May 30 to June 1, 2023 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, Nigeria, is themed; ‘Reigniting Manufacturing to Drive Economic Growth and Development’.

According to the organisers, participants at the EMWA 2023 can expect to experience local and international exhibitors over three days, while engaging with over 3,000 industry professionals to have a connection with B2B, B2G, and business matchmaking meetings.

Speaking ahead of the trade fair, the Managing Director, Zenith Exhibition, Joseph Oru, said: “The manufacturing industry is crucial to the success of companies and Nigeria, as it is responsible for proliferation of goods, creating employment for millions of people, and making goods more affordable.

“Additionally, the continent of Africa offers a wealth of international investment prospects in the industrial sector. EMWA aims to facilitate business opportunities within the sector, develop networking paths for companies in the manufacturing and industrial sector. It is Nigeria’s premier event for manufacturing, engineering, machinery and supporting industries.”

He added that plans have begun for the hosting of the 2023 edition of the exhibition, while expressing confidence that the 2023 edition would be an even greater show with better results.

He reiterated the commitment of the organisers to sustain the momentum and intensify efforts in the area of capacity building, “and knowledge transfer for our MSMEs through more free training and innovative sessions to boost productivity. Looking forward to seeing you at our next event.”