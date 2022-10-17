Accident Claims 11,  Injures 9 in Bauchi





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC), has confirmed that 11 people have been killed with nine others sustaining varying degrees of injuries in a fatal accident in state.

According to a Road Traffic Crash (RTC) report from RS12.13, Alkaleri dated Saturday, October 15, 2022, the crash occurred at 17.30 hours and personnel of the FRSC rushed to the scene by 17.45 hours while rescue lasted to 18.00 hours.

THISDAY reports that the route of the accident was the busy Alkaleri -Gombe Highway at a village called Hawan Jaki involving two vehicles, namely a Toyota Hiace commercial bus with registration number BA114-A28 belonging to the fleet of Yankari Express and a DAF truck with registration number JMU169XA belonging to the Dangote Group.

The DAF truck was driven by one mr. Muhammed Musa with national driver’s license with number SUL08629AA76.

According to the FRSC report, the probable cause of the fatal accident was dangerous driving (DGD) while the number of people involved was 20 male adults out which 11 male adults were killed and 9 male adults were injured variously.

Action taken by personnel of the FRSC was that the victims were taken to the General Hospital in Alkaleri for confirmation of death and treatment of the injured.

The report was signed by RC Aliyu B Sunusi for the Alkaleri Unit Command of the FRSC as released by the Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi.