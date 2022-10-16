WOMEN OF NATIONAL HONOUR

Aisha Shuaibu celebrates the women who made the honours’ list

On October 11th 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari conferred National Honours Award on 450 Nigerians and foreigners in Abuja. This event dates back to the 1960s, serving as a patriotic mark of dignity to distinguished individuals who have made the country proud through their exceptional work. The selection of these candidates follows a set of broad criteria in accordance with the laws of the nation: consistency in community impact and national development, philanthropic services to humanity, a distinct act of bravery in the protection of life, property, public peace, and national interest, outstanding achievement in a person’s chosen field that has contributed to the goals of the nation, and achievements that have led to the empowerment and upliftment of communities, states, the nation and humanity as a whole. It is the patriotic duty of citizens of any country to represent their homeland in the best possible way; however, what distinguishes these awardees from the average patriot is how much of their personal sacrifices, integrity, and selflessness led to a positive impact on the country. For the women in particular who made the list, it is necessary to recognize not only their success but highlight their journey and how the nation they have inspired can walk in a similar path and be high-achieving citizens of their own.

Amina J. Mohammed, GCON. Arewa’s modern-day Queen Amina is the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations. A humanitarian, ground-breaker, and trailblazer, Amina Mohammed was one of only six recipients of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). Prior to the United Nations, Ms Mohammed served the Nigerian government as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), and as the Minister of Environment under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. She was also a key player in the Post-2015 Development Agenda as the special assistant to the former UN Secretary-General, Ban Ki-Moon. She is the founder of the Center for Development Policy Solutions (CDPS) and is determined to impact the lives of Nigerians and global citizens around the world. Ms Mohammed’s achievements are extensive, as she continues to proudly represent the people of Arewa, with total humility and unshaken patriotism. She serves as a role model for young women all over the world and her work at the United Nations is a testament to the true potential of the African woman, the Nigerian woman, and the Arewa woman.

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, GCON. Dr. Ngozi is the Director-General of the World Trade Organization. She is the first African, and the first and only woman that has stepped into this role. President Buhari also awarded Dr. Ngozi the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON), an undoubtedly well-deserved title for one of the highest-achieving African women in the world. She served the Nigerian government as a two-time Minister of Finance, Minister of Foreign affairs, and Coordinating Minister for the Economy. She is the founder of Nigeria’s first opinion-research organization NOI-Polls and also founded the Center for the Study of Economies of Africa (C-SEA). Dr. Ngozi has received multiple awards and recognition, which include the 100 most influential people in the world by Time Magazine, 100 most powerful women in the world by Forbes, top 100 women in the world by The Guardian, 50 greatest world leaders by Fortune, three most powerful women in Africa by Forbes, and several others. She is also the recipient of multiple honorary degrees from some of the most prestigious universities in the world and has received degrees from Nigerian universities as well. Dr. Ngozi is a force to reckon with, as her achievements continue to put a gold star on the greatness of Nigerian women.

Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh, OON. Nigerian heroine, Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh was a physician known to have curbed the spread of the Ebola virus in 2014. Dr. Adadevoh diagnosed the first Ebola case in the country and was quick to action in containing the spread of the virus by placing patient zero in quarantine despite being under pressure to release him. Dr. Adedevoh’s response led to the declaration of a public health emergency and the establishment of the Ebola Emergency Operations Center set up by the Ministry of Health. She was also the first to alert the Ministry on swine flu back in 2012. Unfortunately, Dr. Adedevoh was exposed to the virus and died while in quarantine. Dr Adadevoh was awarded Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), which was accepted by her son Bankole who describes his mother as “someone who would always go above and beyond for people, whether it was her patients or anyone that she crossed paths with.” He said, “To know her was to truly love her, she was just a fantastic person”. Dr. Ameyo Adedevoh sacrificed her life for others and there is no accurate way to measure just how many lives she was able to save. Nigeria owes her and her family the honour of remembrance for all that she did in service to her patients and her country. Every award Dr. Adedevoh ever received was after her passing. This a cause for introspection on the need to recognise and celebrate the best among us while we still have them around.

Dr. Olamide Brown, MFR. Dr. Ola Brown is one of the few under 40 -year= old recipients of the National Honour Award. She is a medical doctor and the founder of Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Group comprising air ambulance services, consulting, technology, equipment, facility, and pharmaceutical services. Dr. Brown was conferred with the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) for her commitment to improving medical services and healthcare financing in Nigeria. It is quite impressive that Dr. Brown was among the 450 recipients of the awards out of the 5,000 nominees. The current portfolio at FDHIC is valued at over $668m with investments in up to 50 companies. Dr. Brown is determined to do more in the healthcare sector and enable the growth of technology-enabled healthcare in Nigeria and across the African continent.

Women contribute greatly to nation-building and from the few listed among the extraordinary changemakers that Nigeria possesses, we are capable of achieving national and global impact through our women. By acknowledging and continuing to support the great works of Nigerian women all over the world, we will inspire the younger generation of women to adopt a mindset of purpose, as they try to meet the bar that has already been set. Perhaps with the emergence of such women in governance, Nigeria will soon see its first female present and vice president.

· Shuaibu is a member of THISDAY Editorial Board