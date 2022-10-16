National Assembly Has Failed Nigerians, Tallen Laments

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





As the world commemorates the 2022 International Day of the Rural Woman as well as the World Food Day on 15 and 16 October respectively, the Minister of Women Affairs, Paullen Tallen has lamented that the present National Assembly has failed the Nigerian and rural woman.

Tallen made the observation at a news conference to roll out activities to celebrate the contributions of the rural woman towards food security despite the natural hazard of flooding, kidnapping, banditry and farmers/ herders clash.

Tallen said Nigerian women will not rest on their oars until the rights of women are enshrined in the Constitution.

Tallen eulogised the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for the law allowing women to inherit landed properties, saying that with such in place, women will be able to cultivate more fields and produce more food.

She encouraged that other state governments need to tow in line with the record already set by Wike, adding that women are human beings who are known to protect their parents in old age and with such means being the cultivation of lands.

“This is one of the issues we were trying to address in the National Assembly early this year. We will never stop crying out until women have their rights. Harmful practices of women being denied their rights and privileges will always be at the front burner.

“The present National Assembly has failed to need our needs. We will not rest on our oars and we will continue to push until they change their mindset. We are reaching out to communities, traditional leaders and other stakeholders and ensuring that women rights are enshrined in our constitution.

“Mr. President has directed the ministry of humanitarian affairs to reach out and support affected victims of the flood, particularly the rural women.”

He has also directed the ministry of environment to see how the flooding can be curtailed. We know that women are mostly affected and the appropriate measures are being taken.”