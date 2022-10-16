Ex-Katsina SSG, 627 Support Groups Dump APC for PDP

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The former Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa, alongside his 627 support groups have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after six months of consultation with different political parties in the state.

A pioneer state chairman of the All Progressives Congeess (APC) also ordered the immediate renaming and decoration of all his campaign offices across the 361 political wards in 34 local government areas of the state with PDP logos and flags.

Inuwa announced his defection from the ruling APC to the opposition PDP after a meeting with representatives of the 627 political groups on Sunday at his campaign office in Katsina.

The erstwhile SSG, who contested the governorship primary on the platform of APC but lost to Dr. Umar Dikko Radda during the party’s primaries, said he has been sidelined and intimidated by the APC hence his defection.

He explained that citizens of Katsina State and other Nigerians are not happy with the APC government for the past seven years because of insecurity and economic hardship bedevilling them, especially those in rural communities.

According to him, all Nigerians are victims of deteriorating insecurity, condition of living and lack of employment opportunities for the youths orchestrated by the ruling APC government in the state and at the national level.

Inuwa noted that many schools in the state have been shut down due to security challenges and “even where they are officially open, activities are not going on because teachers, pupils and students cannot go there”.

He said: “Today (Sunday), myself and 627 different political organisations who are my supporters have left the APC to PDP our new political party because both the candidate of the APC (Radda) and the party are not interested in us as a group.

“In fact, the assumed spokesperson of the party (APC) has been castigating and condemning us and even threatening anybody who associates with us, saying they will be dealt with even if you have a ticket they will use INEC to ensure that you are either disqualified or withdrawn.

“Also, the candidate (Radda) has not done anything to bring us on board. In fact, I reliably learnt he rejected the person he was advised to pick as running mate simply because the person supported me during the primaries.

“So, it is very clear that not only me as a person but even my followers are not needed in their journey That is why we left the party (APC). We will work for the victory of PDP at all levels.”

Asked about the chances of PDP in winning the 2023 election, Inuwa said: “I assure you this time around history is going to repeat itself. We rejected PDP in 2015, now we rejected APC and I believe PDP will emerge victorious.

“Moreover, it is very clear, what is the situation now on ground?. It is not only me and my supporters but I believe that the majority of the people in Katsina and Nigerians generally are not happy with what happened in the last seven years, especially here in this part of the country.”

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the PDP has described the defection of Inuwa to the party as a welcome development that will ensure the party’s victory in 2023.

The chairman of the party, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, told THISDAY in a telephone interview that: “Inuwa is an astute politician that will usher in victory for us. His defection is a welcome development to our party.”

But, when contacted, the state deputy chairman of the APC, Bala Abu Musawa, said the party will soon make its position on the defection of Inuwa to the PDP known in no distant time.