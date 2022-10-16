China Holds CPC Congress, Xi Jinping May Get Third Term

Michael Olugbode in Beijing





The General Secretary of Communist Party of China (CPC) and the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping is expected to get another term of five years as 2,296 delegates stormed Beijing, the country capital to elect the president of the most populous country in the world.

China has a population of over 1.4 billion people, making her the world’s largest populated country and is second to United States on the economic ladder.

The constitution had early stipulated that the president could not serve more than two consecutive terms, but in 2018, term limits were abolished, and this may benefit Xi Jinping who was first elected in March 2013, replacing Hu Jintao and subsequently re-elected in March 2018, by gaining a third term of five years.

China has a peculiar situation were the leader of the country assumes three pivotal roles of the head of the military, head of the party (CPC), and the president of the nation.

At the congress, Xi Jinping is equally expected to be returned as the Security General (the Head) of CPC, a position that he first attained in 2012 and retained in 2017.

Addressing a press conference in Beijing, the Spokesman of the CPC Congress, Sun Yeli disclosed that 2,296 delegates which were elected to represent all facets of the country will at the commencement of the 20th National Party Congress take important decisions.

He said the delegates were earlier elected at an earlier election were: “All primary-level Party organisations in the electoral units took part in the election with an average participation rate of 99.5 percent among their Party members.

The 38 electoral units across the country convened their respective Party congresses or conferences of delegates, during which delegates to the 20th National Party Congress were elected. A total of delegates have had their credentials confirmed by the Credentials Committee.

“They will attend the congress, representing more than 4.9 million primary-level Party organisations and over 96 million Party members.

“These elected delegates meet the criteria set by the Party Central Committee, their composition is balanced across every category as required by the Central Committee, and hence they are broadly representative.

“They are from different sectors including economy, science and technology, national defense, politics and law, education, public communication, culture, public health, sports, and social management; they are from different levels of localities ranging from provinces, cities, counties, towns, townships and sub-districts, to villages and communities; and they come from different types of working units including Party and state organs, enterprises, public institutions, and people’s organisations.”

He added that representation of people from the frontline of production and work are ensured with their delegates making up 33.6 percent of the total, which includes 8.4 percent for workers (including migrant workers from rural areas), 3.7 percent for farmers, and 11.6 percent for professional and technical personnel.

The number of female delegates increases, with their proportion reaching 27 percent. The share of ethnic minority delegates remains stable standing at 11.5 percent.

“The composition of the delegates is also balanced in terms of age brackets. Delegates under the age of 55 account for 59.7 percent of the total and those under 45 make up 18.9 percent of the total.

“The delegates are generally well-educated. Those who have received junior college education or higher take up 96.4 percent, among whom 36 percent have a bachelor’s degree and 52.7 percent have a master’s or doctor’s degree.

“Some delegates joined the Party during the new-democratic revolution period, some in the period of socialist revolution and construction, some in the new period of reform, opening up, and socialist modernization, and others after the Party’s 18th National Congress.”

Yeli disclosed that as an established practice, the Party Central Committee had decided that some veteran Party members who have left leading positions will attend the congress as special delegates.

He noted that the congress would be a meeting of great importance to be held at a critical time as the entire Party and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build China into a modern socialist country in all respects and to realize the Second Centenary Goal.

“The congress will hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, uphold Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, and the Scientific Outlook on Development, and fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

“It will comprehensively review the work over the past five years and the great achievements made and valuable experience accumulated over the period since the start of the new era as the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core united and led the entire Party and the whole nation in upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics.

“It will thoroughly analyze the situation both at home and abroad and fully grasp the new requirements for the development of the cause of the Party and the country and new expectations of the people on the new journey in the new era.

“On this basis, it will formulate programs of action and major policies and make plans and arrangements for the Party and the country’s cause from an overall strategic perspective,” Yeli explained.

