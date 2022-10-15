



The world on October 10 marked the World Mental Health Day.

The theme for this year, according to the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) is ‘Make mental health for all a global priority’.

It is marked every year to raise awareness about mental health around the world and to mobilise efforts to support those experiencing mental health issues. This campaign has been spearheaded by the World Health Organization (WHO) since 2013.

According to a consultant psychiatrist at the University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Fisayo Adesokun, “A major challenge accessing mental healthcare is stigmatisation.”

He said that mental health and physical health are complementary and should not be seen as a taboo subject.

In the same vein, Oye Gureje, a Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Ibadan, said that caregivers, formal and

informal, provide the most intensive care, and they are usually taxed physically, emotionally and financially. These ones need to be cared for, so as to avoid creating more mental health problems.

Meanwhile, Jehovah’s Witnesses have made the issue of mental health a global priority. In addition to their Bible-based global message of hope, their official website, jw.org, is filled with publications on how to cope with mental health and how family members and friends can provide support. The website is translated into some 1,060 languages.

The spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nigeria, Olusegun Eroyemi, notes that there is a lack of awareness about mental health, and people easily attribute the condition to various factors that only worsen the plight of victims. “Mental health can be managed, and care givers need care,” Eroyemi said.

According to him, the jw.org website provides materials in a variety of languages on subjects like: ‘Do You Need Tranquilizers to Cope?’, ‘How to Deal with Isolation’, ‘What You Should Know About Mental Disorders’, ‘Teen Depression—Why?’.

He said there are videos and real-life stories that

are helpful, saying that these materials can be downloaded for free. “As life becomes more difficult to cope with, the effect on mental health becomes more observable,” Eroyemi said.

He explained that Jehovah’s Witnesses will continue to share the Bible’s comforting message that gives hope to everyone. “All are invited to visit www.jw.org and use the resources available to cope with mental health and provide the

needed care for affected persons,” he added.