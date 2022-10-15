Wike: Omehia Must Pay N695m or Approach Court 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has insisted that Mr. Celestine Omehia must refund the over N695 million he received from the state in recognition as a former governor of the state.

It would be recalled that Governor Wike had recently assented to a motion by the Rivers State House of Assembly which derecorgnised Omehia as a former governor.

Reacting to questions yesterday, during a live media chat at the Government House Port Harcourt, Wike said he did not initiate the demand that Omehia should refund all the entitlements during his six months of recognition as a former of the state.

When he was asked further on what action to take if Omehia refuses to refund the said entitlements, Wike said he (Wike) would act based on the advice by the Attorney General of the state on the issue.

The Rivers State governor said: “If the Assembly made a mistake, and they have now realised their mistake, what is wrong with that? I wasn’t the one that said Omehia should refund the over N600 million but the state Assembly. He didn’t support me in 2015.

“I have signed the instrument of de-recognition and he ceases to exist as a former governor. But he (Omehia) has to pay or he challenges us in court. The Attorney General will advise us on what to do because the state government has a number of options to take.”

On the crisis endangering his party’s stability, Wike declared that without his input and participation in the activities of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party would lose its bid for the presidency in the 2023 general election.

Wike said some of the PDP states won elections through his financial support.

“If I leave the party today, PDP cannot win the election. If the five PDP governors say they are leaving today, we are not just ordinary governors, we are very committed and strong.

Wike restated that the National Chairman of PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, had no locus standi to stand before Nigerians and campaign for PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections, stressing that the PDP boss has no integrity and alleged that he received double pay for a single project.

Also speaking on the allegation of Ayu of collecting N1 billion as a bribe to favour a sitting governor, Wike said, “There cannot be any comment. He (Ayu) cannot say anything. Look, I am the governor of Rivers State and I don’t just come out to speak.

“Let Ayu say he did not collect N1 billion. In fact, let me also tell you, Ayu collected N100 million from a governor that he was going to renovate our democratic institution and then he (Ayu) went back to the PDP NWC and took the same N100 million for doing the same work.”

He said he won’t back down from his position that Ayu should resign, noting that those talking about the interest of the party should also realise that the PDP has always stood on zoning of positions.