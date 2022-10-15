Mr Macaroni Appreciates Pefti Film Institute

Tosin Clegg

During PEFTI Arts Festival which took place from September 5 to 10, 2022, popular comedian and actor, Mr Macaroni, donated N500,000 to PEFTI as a show of appreciation for what he gained as a student there in 2011.

According to Abiola Adenuga, Managing Director, PEFTI, “We are pleased at this kind gesture from Mr Macaroni. PEFTI is proud of everything he has achieved since he graduated. We also appreciate two other celebrities who attended – Judith Audu, producer of Just Not Married, Rattlesnake, Blood Sisters, The King’s Horseman and more; as well as Kayode Kasum, who graduated from PEFTI in 2011, and has gone on to direct Fate of Alakada, Quam’s Money, Soole, Sugar Rush, and other blockbusters.”

Established in 2004, PEFTI offers 2-year National Innovation Diploma Programmes in Film& Television Production, Performing & Arts, and Music Technology; as well as 3-month, and 6-month Professional Practical Training in Script Writing, Directing, Acting and Presentation, Music, Music Studio Production, Digital Photography, Cinematography, Video Editing, Styling, Costume & Makeup and Producing & Production Management.

PEFTI is located at two campuses: 5, Joy Avenue, Ajao Estate, Isolo, Lagos State; and 32, Oyo Road, Coca-Cola/Leventis Area, Ibadan, Oyo State.