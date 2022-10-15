Lugard Set for January Release

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Barring a last-minute change, Lugard, one of the most anticipated films of 2022, will hit theaters on January 13, 2023. Earlier slated for August 27, 2022 release, following a successful premiere, the movie was postponed for unspecified reasons. As announced by the producers, after embarking on a more effective strategy, “We had to position ourselves for the wide audience we intended to reach. It was made with purpose and entertainment in mind.”

From the stable of 3 Knights Film in conjunction with B5Films and Monomania Entertainment, Lugard, the film explores the need to educate youths of today on the dangers of joining different confraternities in the universities. It was produced by veteran Nollywood producer Lekan Ayinde and directed by Tunde Olaoye.

“There is no better time for this type of film to be released, especially during election season, because the film will educate our youths about election violence and its consequences,” the producers revealed.

The movie is the story of an intelligent new entrant in a university who was initiated into cultism due to his intimidating brainpower. After his first assignment, which led to the death of a rival confraternity leader, Lugard’s life is being hunted. The Hype Agency, promoters of Lugard said the audience are in for a period of entertainment come January.

To be distributed by Silverbird Distribution, Lugard boasts of an ensemble of stellar cast, starring actors like Gabriel Afolayan, Kehinde Bankole, Zack Orji, Norbert Young, Kalu Ikeagwu, Debo Adebayo (Mr. Macaroni), Rotimi Salami, Omowunmi Dada, Chinyere Wilfred, Adeniyi Johnson, Hafeez Oyetoro (Saka), Laduba Quadri Qidad, Tunji Adeyemo among others.