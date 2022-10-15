 Edo Govt Allay Fears of Those Affected by Land Reacquisition

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



The Edo State Government, yesterday, said it is committed to ridding the state of land grabbers, adding that it is doing everything to ensure those whose land was forcefully taken would be compensated.

It also pledged to return the state owned newspaper, the Nigerian Observer back to the newsstand.

Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Christopher Nehikhare who stated this at a news briefing in Benin City, said the Governor Godwin Obasek-led government was resolute in tackling the ugly menace of land grabbing and protecting property rights in the state.

According to him, persons who have been defrauded by criminal elements at the New Town Development area along Irhirhi-Obazagbon-Ogheghe Road are enjoined to present complaints to the New Town Development Authority office at the site.

“So far, a total of 202 persons have come up and their data have been documented.

“One Mr. Sunday Oghumah, an alleged land grabber has also been arrested.

“Victims of land grabbers need not fear arrest as only those with reasonable land grabbing accusations will be apprehended. Every other person would be treated as victims.

“We are working on Saturday so as to capture those who were not able to come for capture during the week,” Nehikhare said.

The commissioner added that the order for cessation of all development/building activities in the area covered in the 1,229 hectares of land along the Irhiri-Obazagbon-Ogheghe Road is still being enforced.

“The surveyors have provided coordinates to enable the team commence repossession of Portion C in the area.

“Government restates its commitment to ending the menace of land-grabbing so as to clean up the state for an effective and efficient land administration system to drive investment and development,” he said.

Speaking on the unbundling of the state owned Nigerian Observer Newspaper, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation said the governor Obaseki’s-led government has concluded plans to return the Newspaper to the newsstand after months of closure to compete with other mainstream media.