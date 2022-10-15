  • Saturday, 15th October, 2022

 Edo Govt Allay Fears of Those Affected by Land Reacquisition

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Government, yesterday, said it is committed to ridding the state of land grabbers, adding that it is doing everything to ensure those whose land was forcefully taken would be compensated.

It also pledged to return the state owned newspaper, the Nigerian Observer back to the newsstand.

Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Christopher Nehikhare who stated this at a news briefing in Benin City, said the Governor Godwin Obasek-led government was resolute in tackling the ugly menace of land grabbing and protecting property rights in the state.

According to him, persons who have been defrauded by criminal elements at the New Town Development area along Irhirhi-Obazagbon-Ogheghe Road are enjoined to present complaints to the New Town Development Authority office at the site.

“So far, a total of 202 persons have come up and their data have been documented.

“One Mr. Sunday Oghumah, an alleged land grabber has also been arrested.

“Victims of land grabbers need not fear arrest as only those with reasonable land grabbing accusations will be apprehended. Every other person would be treated as victims.

“We are working on Saturday so as to capture those who were not able to come for capture during the week,” Nehikhare said.

The commissioner added that the order for cessation of all development/building activities in the area covered in the 1,229 hectares of land along the Irhiri-Obazagbon-Ogheghe Road is still being enforced.

“The surveyors have provided coordinates to enable the team commence repossession of Portion C in the area.

“Government restates its commitment to ending the menace of land-grabbing so as to clean up the state for an effective and efficient land administration system to drive investment and development,” he said.

Speaking on the unbundling of the state owned Nigerian Observer Newspaper, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation said the governor Obaseki’s-led government has concluded plans to return the Newspaper to the newsstand  after months of  closure to compete with other mainstream media.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.