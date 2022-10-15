‘Cock Crow at Dawn’ Remakes

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

For those who may not know, Peter Igho is the brain behind some of the most popular drama series on NTA that dominated Nigerian households in the 70s up to the 90s. He shot and produced the series, Cockcrow at Dawn, and played vital roles in bringing other series such as New Masquerade, Samanja, Village Headmaster, Things Fall Apart, and Behind The Clouds to Nigerian homes.

He also discovered some of the big names that shone through the years and made a mark in Nigeria’s television and movie industry. While at NTA, the Jos-born broadcaster handled programme content, management, and marketing for 33 years, until his mandatory retirement at the age of 60 in 2008. Now one of the television drama series Igho pioneered, ‘Cock Crow at Dawn’ is coming back!

“Television Series Agreement between Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Peter Igho Consults Ltd for the Co-Production/Co-Marketing of the New Version of ‘Cock Crow At Dawn’” was recently signed, thus kick-starting the reboot of the hit 1980 television series which is currently in preproduction and will be recreated by Peter Igho and his son, Tosin Igho, a fast rising director.

Written by Peter Igho and directed by Matt Dadzie, ‘Cock Crow at Dawn’ premiered in April 1980 on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and aired a total of 104 episodes. The original drama series featured several of the country’s brightest stars, mostly deceased, including George Menta who played the role of Bello, and Ene Oloja played his wife, Mama Bitrus.

Sadiq Daba played the couple’s son Bitrus with Tola Awobode playing the role of their daughter Lare, amongst several others. George Menta as protagonist Bello and Tola Awobade Akimjobi Cottage as his daughter Lanre in Cock Crow at Dawn, following the conclusion of the series, its stars went on to have successful careers both home and abroad with actors like George Menta staring in several local TV dramas like Mister Johnson and several other Hollywood films before his death in 2013 at age 80.

Sadiq Daba featured in several hit Nollywood films like Kunle Afolayon’s October 1st as ‘Inspector Waziri for which he won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor. He also, most recently, stared in another of Kunle Afolayan’s, Citation in 2020 before his death in 2021.

Ene Oloja has starred in Nollywood productions like Zero Hour and the Hollywood film The Brave Ones, to mention but a few.

Tosin Igho is well-known for his directorial Seven (2019) and Nneka The Pretty Serpent (2020). While his father, the veteran broadcaster, writer and producer of the original ‘Cock Crow at Dawn’ series for Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) is lauded in recognition of his tremendous contribution to the film and television industry.

Peter Igho and Tosin Igho made history at the 7th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) after winning the Industry Merit Award and Best Picture Award respectively. The pair’s win made it the first time father and son would win awards on the same night at the AMVCA in March 2020. When Peter Igho was called to the stage accompanied by his son to receive his well-deserved AMVCA award the hall erupted in thunderous applause. He had earned it.