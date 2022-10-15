  • Saturday, 15th October, 2022

 Atiku to Feature in Kaduna Arewa Town Hall Policy Dialogue 

6 hours ago

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar will be a guest of the Arewa Joint Committee interactive session with presidential candidates today in Kaduna.

The event is meant to x-ray the policy positions of presidential candidates of six respective political parties, and will feature Atiku at 1:00 pm.

Several groups like the Arewa Consultative Forum, Arewa House, Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Northern Elders Forum and Arewa Research and Development Project, among others are the organisers of the interactive session. 

The dialogue promises to be another opportune time for the PDP frontline presidential candidate to  relay his policy document titled: ‘My Covenant with Nigerians’ to the audience at the event.

