2023: APC Chieftain Promises to Deliver Delta for Tinubu

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Yemi Emiko, has promised to deliver Delta State to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in next year’s presidential election.

He said his decision to mobilise support and votes for the former Lagos State governor is based on the premise that Tinubu will engage competent hands to help him deliver his vision for the development of the country.

Prince Emiko made the promise yesterday while receiving a volunteer group, ‘Warri For Jagaban’ in his Warri country home, assuring that he will align with the body to ensure victory for Asiwaju Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

“I can assure you that Tinubu has a knack for identifying and assembling competent and talented people, who will constitute a formidable team to rescue Nigeria.

“Our principal, Tinubu, will win the presidential election in 2023. He has built men across the country that are ready to work and deliver him next year. They believe in him because of his track record in Lagos State,” he said.

Emiko, who is the Coordinator of the APC campaign council for Delta South, said he was impressed by the brilliance of the group and members clear understanding of why Nigeria needs Tinubu at this tempestuous time.

“I commend your initiative at volunteerism,” he said, noting that Nigeria needs young people like them to stand firm and solidly behind a man with a track record at using government resources to build communities and empower people.

Leader of the group, Mr. Jemine Idundun, commended Prince Emiko for carrying the youths along in his quest for the emergence of Asiwaju Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria.

He promised to collaborate with the APC chieftain in his support for the party’s presidential candidate disclosing that his members were drawn from the three local governments of Warri South, Warri North and Warri South West, representing Itsekiri, Ijaw, some Urhobo and Ilaje from that axis.

Idundun stated that they were resolute in their belief that Tinubu is the messiah Nigerians have been praying for, given his track record and antecedents in Lagos whilst he was governor.