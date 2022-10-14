We ‘ll Partner Govt to Reform Transport Business, Say Ekiti Road Transport Unions

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The new leaders of the Ekiti State Chapters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), have promised to partner with the government to reform their workers to imbibe the culture of finesse in the discharge of their duties.

They said that gone were the days when parks were being regarded as safe havens for criminals and trouble makers, saying that their advent would bring a societally acceptable paradigm shift in the transport business in Ekiti.

Speaking at their swearing-in ceremonies in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, Mr. Joseph Omotayo and Sunday Adetola, the new NURTW and RTEAN chairmen respectively, said that they were in the saddle to reform the business and make it a model in Ekiti.

The duo promised to change the wrong perception that transport business is for thugs and rascals, calling on the citizens to support them in the quest to deliver on their mandates of transforming the transport sector in the state.

Omotayo commended the State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and the Governor-elect, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, for the seamless transition, assuring them that the union under his leadership would work for peace.

Soliciting the support and cooperation of members for a successful tenure, he assured them that he would place top priority on their welfare and development.

The NURTW’s chairman promised to be transparent and accountable, adding that the union under him would work with every peace-loving member across the 16 local government areas of the state.

He said: “We are grateful for the successful inauguration today and I want to say that it is not like the former chairmen were wrong but we need this for us to have peace in the state.

“We don’t want crisis in our state and I can say that this change of leadership will further enhance peace in the state because together with my executives we are ready to work with everyone.

“Let me say that we will support the incoming administration of Biodun Oyebanji and I will like to tell all our people that they should avoid violence and fighting.”

On his part, Adetola, who is the newly elected RTEAN’s boss, assured stakeholders that they should not allow themselves to be used in disrupting the peace being enjoyed in the state.

He said: “I will be loyal to the government and I won’t allow anyone to push me against the system, I am for peace and welfare of members.”