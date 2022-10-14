  • Friday, 14th October, 2022

Religious, Non-Governmental Organisations Urged to Promote Entrepreneurship

Business | 56 seconds ago

The founder of YouthUp Global, Dr. Faith Nwaobia, has urged religious and non-governmental organizations in Nigeria to launch a campaign to encourage young entrepreneurship if the country’s rising rates of poverty are to be reduced and eventually eliminated.

Nwaobia stated at a symposium that it is time to go beyond rhetorical efforts to encourage youth entrepreneurship and take practical steps to ensure that young people accept it as a viable source of income. He contends that the lack of entrepreneurial thinking among Nigeria’s youth is detrimental to the country’s economic development.

The religious and non-governmental sectors, in Nwaobia’s opinion, are the most in touch with the populace and are crucial in establishing a way of life for them. According to him, these institutions ought to launch a campaign to promote entrepreneurship as a means of leading a fulfilling life while considering the many advantages of the unorganized sector. He asserted that the unorganized sector has the potential to significantly alter our country’s fate and that YouthUp will continue to support youth entrepreneurship.

Platforms like Clickafix, according to Nwaobia, are revolutionizing entrepreneurship in Nigeria by giving artisans chances to expand their businesses. He claimed that because Clickafix enables experienced and reliable artisans to connect with clients they may not have personally met and allows them to provide their services and be paid in real time, the concern of being unable to do business is eliminated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.