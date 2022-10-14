2023: NPC to Partner Technology Training Institute for Digital Census 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

In order to deliver an improved and credible 2023 census with compliance to global best practices, the For National Population Commission (NPC) is set to partner Orlg Institute of Technology, Training, and Research, Ilesha in Osun State to ensure a digital census.

Speaking yesterday during an inspection visit to the Institute by a team of NPC led by the Federal Commissioner of NPC representing Adamawa State, Dr. Zirra Clifford, he said the commission was a pacesetter because it would conduct a digital census for the first time in the history of Nigeria and Africa.

According to him, “The commission wants to do something very acceptable and of a great standard. That is why we want to associate ourselves with the Institute and people who can give us value that would add to our work to ensure a credible population census in the country.

“We have a lot to do in terms of mobilisation, manpower, and logistics for next year’s census. That is why we are at the Institute to look at what they have. For now, we have a team of Federal Commissioners, the director-general and the management staff, who are vast in this area and know what we need.”

Clifford, who is also the chairman, Information Communication Technology (ICT), NPC, asserted that the team was discussing with the Institute, and by the time they reach the bridge, they will cross.

He said: “We have started the discussion, and we pray we get it on time. I am sure that they have not disappointed us. We have a timeline and we have to ensure that we will meet that deadline.

“We have a lot to do in ensuring that logistics, manpower and personnel and everything involved are available on time. We have started discussions and we pray that they meet our specifications.

“We are here because of the local content. But of course, the local content has to meet the standard for us to get it right. We will also ensure that in line with the presidential directive, we will ensure compliance with standards in making sure that standard is maintained.”

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman of the Orlg Institute of Technology, Training and Research, Razaaque Animashaun, said in the area of local technology inclusion and adoption, the Institute strong belief is that they can provide quality, durable and locally assembled devices for NPC to deliver on the 2023 census.

He posited that “our offer to NPC is premised on two major value propositions: bespoke (purposefully) designed devices promoting NPC/Nigerian and after-sale service support nationwide.”

Animashaun noted that the Institute had recently trained over 20,000 youths on indigenous technology through the Osun State Government Oyes Tech.

He therefore stressed that the NPC and the Institute partnership will assist in the promotion of indigenous technology and local content.