2023: CUPP Petition EU, UK, US over Alleged Plot to Deactivate BVAS

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Friday went to the UK High Commission, US Embassy as well as EU Embassy over its allegations of compromise of the voters register and also petition against the plot to sack the Chairman of INEC and deactivate the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) server.

The association led by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, wants sanctions imposed on the alleged conspirators with visa ban, assets freeze and arrest where possible.

The parties called on all the foreign missions to keep a closer eye on Nigeria’s transition process, saying that the alleged plot to destabilize INEC can throw Nigeria into crisis.

Addressing newsmen after the visits, Ugochinyere, Chief Peter Ameh of Labour Party, Kenneth Udeze of Action Alliance Party, Hon. Geff Ojinika of Labour Party, and Kabiru Yusuf of Arewa Consultative group said this move was aimed at engendering peaceful, acceptable, credible, free and fair election and also to promote national security while promoting the principles of participatory democracy and rule of law.

He expressed optimism that the foreign missions can wield enough pressure on the government to do the right thing and allow INEC to independently conduct the elections.

In another development, CUPP has restated its position on the crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over continued calls for the removal of the party’s National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu.

CUPP said it was set to meet with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to present a working road path to final resolution of the crisis.

CUPP Spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere in a statement on Friday, insisted that Ayu’s removal was not negotiable, saying that it will help restore the integrity of the PDP and unite the party.

Ugochinyere who is also PDP candidate for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency, opined that with Ayu’s removal it will prove that PDP had zero tolerance to corruption and ready to make any sacrifice no matter how challenging for the benefit of the country.

He claimed that candidates of PDP in the South were facing marginalisation and integrity issues over the continued stay of Ayu in office.

According to him, for PDP to win presidential election in 2023, Ayu must resign from his position.

Ugochinyere said, “the corruption and bribery allegation against Ayu have presented a huge credibility problem for PDP, the removal of Ayu will offer a new confidence in rebuilding the party. I have times without number appealed to Ayu and the party’s national secretary, Anyanwu not to drag the image of the Party to the mud and cried at the briefing that PDP is facing a marketing challenges with Ayu still in office.”