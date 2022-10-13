LIMCAF Empowers 1,500 Young Artists across Nigeria





Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Art Director of Life In My City Arts Festival (LIMCAF), Dr. Ayo Adewunmi, has stated that the festival textile art/fashion has empowered more than 1,500 young artists across the country for social and national development.

Adewunmi also noted that for over 15 years, LIMCAF art exhibitions have sustained a pan-Nigeria art through its annual competition that offers young people an avenue to showcase and commercialise their productions and interact with larger art communities nationally and internationally.

Adewunmi made this known yesterday at a press briefing held as part of activities to mark the commencement of this year’s festival with the theme: ‘Paradox of Muted Echoes’.

He said LIMCAF has involved young Nigerian artists in national interactive visual art fiesta in various centres across the country, which enables them to meaningfully express themselves in the state of their lived environment through their art.

He explained that the LIMCAF 2022, which will hold between October 13 and 29 in Enugu, will be gorgeous considering the quality of art entries and support received from MTN, Ford Foundation, and some individuals.

According to him, “The overall winner of this year’s festival will smile home with N500,000; best painting/mixed media/drawing will get N250,000; best sculpture/installation art, N250,000; and best ceramics work will get N250, 000.”

He said the best graphics/digital art, best photography/video, and the best textile art/fashion would take home N250,000 respectively.

In his address, the Executive Director of LIMCAF, Kevin Ejiofor, said the selection process for this year’s competition was in three stages.

While the first stage involved an online selection by a national jury of works that are suitable for regional exhibition in eight regions in the country, the second stage involved the physical exhibition of selected entries in the region, while stage three is the grand finale exhibition of the top 100 artworks in Enugu.

“At this stage, the national jury will assemble in Enugu to review and rank the top 100 and decide the various awards,” he said, adding that the grand finale will open on October 22 while the award night will be held on October 29 at the International Conference Centre of Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) in Enugu.