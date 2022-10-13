LASG Plans to Drive Infrastructure, Human Capacity with Lagos Development Plan

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has stated that the Lagos State Development Plan (LSDP) (2022-2052) would prioritise infrastructure development, build a thriving economy and focus on achieving a human-centric Lagos economy.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the plan would also ensure an effective governnace to achieve an all-inclusive economy for the citizens of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu at the 2022 Ehingbeti summit said the plan would also be focusing on 20 strategic areas that would drive the very deep ambition of the plan.

He noted that the plan is built around four critical strategic pillars, which include a thriving economy, a human centric city, modern infrastructure and effective governance.

He added that the long-term development plan is the beginning of a greater and better Lagos.

He said the Ehingbeti is a forum for stakeholders in and out of Lagos, citizens in businesses, governments, regulators, civil society organisations, technocrats, partners, students, and international players come for exchange of ideas to address potential development road blocks and to jointly chart forward a path accelerates sustainable economic development for the State.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, said if Lagos was a country, it would be the sixth largest economy on the continent, adding that in terms of resilience, Lagos State is rated triple A by Fitch while pointing out the rating is coming at a challenging time where a lot of economies are being downgraded.

On her part, the Chairperson, Lagos Economic Summit Group (LESG), Mary Iwelumo, said the Ehingbeti summit has birthed several landmark projects across the State, stressing that previous Summits have also provided the opportunity for stakeholders to evaluate the implementation status of the resolutions developed at the Summit.