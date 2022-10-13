House Urges Police, Armed Forces to Investigate Incessant Killings, Kidnapping in Plateau, Others

Juliet Akoje in Abuja



The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies to immediately mobilise security to the troubled areas with a view to investigate the root cause, apprehend and prosecute any person found complicit in the attacks in Plateau State and other parts of the country.

It also mandated its Committees on Police Affairs, Army and National Security and Intelligence to investigate the matter and report back within two weeks for further legislative action.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion on the need to ‘Stop the Incessant Killings and Kidnapping in Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency in Plateau State and Other Parts of the Country,’ by Hon. Solomon Bulus Maren.

Maren noted that on October 4, 2022, there were separate attacks in Kunnet Barrah by miscreants, which led to the death of Mashingil Haruna Magit, Chidubem Omeke and Kyerian Omeke.

He added that on October 7, 2022, two students of All Nation’s Academy, a secondary school in Bokkos

local government who were kidnapped in their hostel and one Pastor Jonathan Gushe of Christ Apostolic Church Mangar Zone who was also kidnapped were freed after ransom was paid to the kidnappers, however many others were still in the custody of the kidnappers.

He raised a concerned that on October 8, 2022, at about 7 pm, some suspected herdsmen attacked the people of Kulias village, which is two kilometres away from Bokkos town, leaving more than four people dead and several others injured.

“Five persons were kidnapped in Daika and Tukun of Pan Yam District, at Angwan Tsarki, two persons were abducted, two people were also taken at Angwan Mission of Mangu District, while two others were kidnapped in Pushit District of Mangu Local Government Area, all within a space of six days.

“On October 9, 2022, two Pastors, Peter Mandong and Bulus Mafulul were attacked by Fulani Militia, and although they escaped, Pastor Bulus is currently at Jos University Teaching Hospital receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the attack”

According to him, on the same October 9, 2022, at about 7pm hundreds of heavily armed militia with sophisticated weapons unleashed terror on Mangor village in Bokkos Local Government Area, burning houses and properties worth millions of Naira, injuring many of the residents and hundreds of them homeless and displaced.

“The killings and kidnappings have become rampant as hardly would two days pass by without news of an attack in the constituency and even other parts of the country.”

The House however urged the National Emergency Management Agency to immediately provide relief materials to the victims and affected communities in Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency.