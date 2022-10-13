Hon. Ngumah Seeks Inclusion of Diaspora Voting in Nigeria’s Electoral Act

Nigerian businessman and Politician, Hon. Victor Ngumah has said Nigeria has come of age 62 years after Independence to include Diasporans in its elections, seeking the inclusion of Diaspora voting into the country’s Electoral Act.

Hon. Ngumah, the CEO Lumen Media International, a leading company with interest in media, branding and events said the Nigerians in Diaspora are critical stakeholders in the country and should be allowed to exercise their franchise as enshrined in the constitution.

The Nigeria National Assembly had passed Electoral Act amendment into law which was eventually signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. The Act among other things allows INEC to to electronically transmit votes from polling units.

A native of Ezinihitte in Imo State, Victor Ngumah who contested to represent Ezinihitte Mbaise state constituency in the Imo state house of Assembly in 2019 in a chat with our correspondent at the weekend said Nigeria makes huge revenue from Diasporans and should be allowed to participate in electioneering process as voters.

He urged the 10th National Assembly expected to be inaugurated next year to make it a priority to further amend the electoral Act to incorporate Diaspora voting, adding it is a way of expanding the tentacles for Nigerians to decide their leaders at all levels.