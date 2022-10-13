For Ola Brown, a National Honour Well Deserved

Some of Nigeria’s most accomplished women were recognized and conferred with national honours during the recent investiture ceremony presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the International Conference Centre in Abuja. Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation, and Ms Amina Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary General were conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) rank; Chimamanda Adichie, award-winning author bagged the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) rank; and Dr Ola Brown, health tech investor and Founder, Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company was conferred with the Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) rank.

The 450 awardees were selected out of 5,000 nominees. They joined the prestigious list of 5,341 national honours recipients since its inception 59 years ago in 1963.

While many recipients were awarded based on their public service records, traditional positions and political engagements, these women of honour were recognized based on their laudable achievements in their individual capacities within the global private and institutional sectors. Women play a pivotal role in national building and global business management, and at this critical period in Nigeria’s development, more women must be invited and supported to contribute their expertise to turn around the nation’s economy.

Dr Ola Brown, a Masters degree holder in Finance and Economic Policy from the University of London and four-time published author including the critically acclaimed Economic, Banking and Finance in Emerging Markets, is well-known amongst youths, finance and business experts, is a leading voice in the business and financing of healthcare both within Nigeria and across the African continent. She is the Founder of Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company (FDHIC) that specialises in technology-enabled healthcare focused public private partnerships (PPP) and venture capital investments in Africa.

“I am pleased to receive this recognition from my country at this time as we continue to expand the work we do at Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company (FDHIC). With our current portfolio valued at over USD 668m and investments in about 50 companies, I believe this conferment is a challenge for me to do even more. It is a privilege to be amongst such esteemed women and fellow awardees,” said Dr Brown.