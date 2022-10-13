Corporate Governance Conference to Hold October 18

Sunday Ehigiator

In maintaining its commitment to developing corporate governance and best practices in Nigeria, the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria has revealed plans to host its 2022 Annual Corporate Governance Conference, themed, ‘Digital, Diversity, and Inclusion: Evolving Trends in Governance and Board Culture’, on October 18, 2022.

This was made known through a statement from the organisation.

According to the statement, the conference is scheduled to be a hybrid event which will hold on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, under the distinguished chairmanship of the organisation, Mr Muhammad Ahmad.

According to Ahmad, the conference will enjoy a global viewership of corporate governance enthusiasts and stakeholders, and it is intended to foster discussions among key corporate governance experts who will discuss the role of Digital, Diversity and Inclusion with regard to board culture and board effectiveness.

“Championing the discussions this year will be a panel comprising of the keynote speakers, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, Chairman, Securities & Exchange Commission, Nigeria, Femi Lijadu, and Guest Speaker and the CEO, Puma Energy International, Dr Emma FitzGerald.

“Other discussants include the Board Chairperson, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Sola David-Borha, Managing Direct/CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dupe Olushola, Immediate Past President, Namibia Institute of Corporate Governance, Escher Luanda, Associate Dean, Lagos Business School, Prof. Yinka David-West and Founder/CEO, CG & QMS, Sam Cookey who will be moderating the discussions.”

Commenting on the theme of the conference, the Chief Executive Officer of the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria, Mrs Chioma Mordi, “the need for boards to evolve and embrace a new culture to ensure inclusion and effectiveness as well as business resilience influenced the theme of this year’s Annual Conference.”

The statement equally revealed that the event would also feature the unveiling of some of the Society’s new publications, which include the following, “Corporate Governance & Sustainability Reporting in Nigeria 2022, with a foreword by the Executive Secretary/CEO, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Ambassador Shuaibu Adamu Ahmed.