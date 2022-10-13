9mobile Holds Hack 2.0, Upskills SMEs in Abuja

Emma Okonji

9mobile has again affirmed its support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with the hosting of the second edition of The Hack for entrepreneurs, which held in Abuja recently.

The Hack 2.0 was held with hundreds of young entrepreneurs in attendance, who were eager to learn how to expand their businesses.

Director, Customer Care, 9mobile, Ehimare Omoike, and Sales and marketing expert Tricia Olufemi-Olumide (TriciaBiz), were the main speakers, while Enterprise Marketing Manager, 9mobile, Oluwasegun Daodu, presented ‘Cloud Solutions, The Marketplace and Enterprise ComboPak’.

Deputy Manager in charge of MSMEs at the Bank of Industry, Tolulope Toluwase, opened the training by highlighting funding opportunities available to entrepreneurs from the bank. He explained that poor record keeping and lack of business plans hinder small business owners from accessing funding. Toluwase also noted that Nigeria’s population, the acceptance of ‘Made in Nigeria’ products, and the increase in the use of social media were opportunities that businesses can leverage for growth and expansion.