World Teachers’ Day: GTC to Train Teachers on Inclusive Education

To mark this year’s World Teachers’ Day, the Head of Greensprings Training College (GTC), Mrs Adebimpe Ajibola, has announced free and discounted training on inclusive education for teachers.

She made this announcement during a World Teachers’ Day radio talk show, saying that the college will organise the training to educate teachers and school owners on the strategies for becoming a more inclusive school and supporting children with special needs through a seminar, ‘Every Learner Matters: Effective Teaching and Learning Strategies in an Inclusive School’.​

Topics to be covered during the seminar include ‘understanding the place of inclusion in schools; effective teaching and learning strategies for inclusion in schools; emotional intelligence for teachers in an inclusive school; embedding child protection and safeguarding in the school culture’.

Ajibola announced five free slots and a 15 per cent discount for the training, with the programme slated for November 5.

“The cost is ₦10,000. Instead of paying that amount, teachers that register on or before the 15th of October will get a 15 per cent discount and pay ₦8,500. Also, the first five teachers to call in during the talk show will attend for free,” she stated.

Greensprings Training College, Lagos, is a subsidiary of Greensprings School. The college offers short-term and long-term professional education courses, including Thinking School certification, Early Childhood Montessori Diploma, and Cambridge International Education for teachers and school leaders.

The seminar will be held at Greensprings School, Anthony campus.