Stop Counting Your Chickens Before they Are Hatched, Osun APC Cautions PDP

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Irked by the constant irritating statements oozing out from the Osun State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) against the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola, his administration and the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party has warned the opposition party to stop relishing in counting its chickens before they are hatched.

It would be recalled that the Caretaker Transition Committee Chairman OF PDP, Osun State, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, in a statement he issued on Monday threatened that the administration of Senator Ademola Adeleke would not hesitate to dissolve the elected local government political functionaries when it assumes office.

But, according to a statement issued by, the Media Adviser to the Osun State APC Chairman, Mr. Kola Olabisi, in Oshogbo, Osun State’s capital yesterday, the leadership of the PDP is playing God by its threats to deal with the elected local governments, APC political functionaries when its party gets to power.

The statements explained that past events have shown that the loquacious nature of the Osun PDP District Officer(Ajele) has not in any way been in the best interest of the opposition party as there is everything therein suggestive of the fact that he is being made to put on an oversized proverbial pair of shoes.

He said: “The rapidity of the press statements being turned out from the state office of the PDP on every little thing is an indication that the management of the opposition party is pungently too big for its current handler and his unexpected leadership of the party has been the source of his constant needless intoxication through reeling out of statements on mundane issues.”

The statement disclosed that it is a public knowledge that the Osun governorship election issue is still an ongoing phenomenon with reference to the litigation segment of the election process with three critical hurdles of the election petition tribunal, the Court of Appeal and finally, the Supreme Court.

The statement hinted further that “the needless brouhaha by the PDP over his party’s winning of the first leg of the Osun election process is unprecedented to the level that could not be imagined as the accompanying noises are deafening, nauseating, irritating and distractive.

“The Osun PDP should stop behaving like desperados over the state governorship election as the party would not be the first and the last to win the first leg of an election.

“Adekunle should talk less and stop fouling the media space with his frequent lamentations over the manner of governance by the focused and workaholic Governor Oyetola as such myriad of complaints are considered as an alibi for the imminent failure of Adeleke if it pleases God for him to become the governor.

“The Osun PDP should know that the local government council elections would hold according to the scheduled plan and that no elected governor has the constitutional power to sack another elected functionary of the government within the confine of his tenure according to the provision of the law of the land.”