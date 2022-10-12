 Let National Award Inspire You for Greater Services, Abia APC Tells Emenike, Onyejeocha

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Dr. Uzoma Elizabeth Emenike, to use the national award bestowed on her as an inspiration for greater services to fatherland.

Emenike, who is the first woman to be appointed Nigeria’s ambassador to the U.S, was among the host of Nigerians conferred with national awards by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja. She was conferred with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

The Chairman of Abia APC, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, said that the entire APC family in God’s Own State “are in joyous mood” over the honour done to the Ambassador, who is the wife of Mr. Ikechi Emenike, the leader and governorship candidate of APC in Abia.

“This is an honour well deserved. This award stands alone proudly witnessing your humility, hard work, and dedication to the service of our nation,” he said, adding, “This award makes you shine in midst of names and fame.”

The main Abia’s opposition party chairman also lauded the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, who received the national award of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

He noted that the third term lawmaker, who is representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, was amply qualified for the national honour owing to her “outstanding service to your constituency in particular, Abia State and Nigeria.”

“I am pretty sure that this award will further inspire you to help more people and be more committed to both Abia State and National development,” he said.n

“Keep going in your life and achieve all your dreams with your good heart and hard work,” Ononogbu added.

Ambassador Emenike and Hon Onyejeocha were among 12 personalities from Abia State who were among the recipients of 2022 national awards.