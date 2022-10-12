EFCC Slams Money Laundering Charge on Former Lagos Attorney General, Shasore

•To be arraigned October 20

Wale Igbintade



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a four-count money laundering charge against a former Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Olasupo Shasore accusing him of inducing one Olufolakemi Adetore to accept cash payment of the sum of $100, 000. 00, without going through the financial institutions.

In the EFCC charge sheet marked FHC/1/447c/22 sighted by THISDAY, the former Attorney General was alleged to have made cash payment of $100,000 to Olufolakemi Adelore through Auwalu Habu and Wole Aboderin.

He was alleged to have committed the offences on or about November 18, 2014.

The charge was filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos on August 12, 2022, by EFCC counsel, Bala Sanga and others.

Shasore was the Lagos State’ Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice during Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola led-government.

The charge also alleged that the former Lagos State’s Attorney-General made cash payment of the sum of $100, 000.00 USD, to one Ikechukwu Oguine without going through a financial institution.

The offences contravened sections 78(c); 1(a) and 16(1)(d) and 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 16(6) and 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.

Meanwhile, the arraignment of the former Lagos State Attorney-General and Justice Commissioner, has fixed for October 20.

The charges read: “That you Olasupo Shasore on about the 18th day f November, 2014 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court induced Olufolakemi Adelore to commit an offence, to wit accepting cash payment of the sum of US100, 000.00 (One Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) without going through a financial institution which such exceeded the amount authorized by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 78(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 16(6) of the same Act.

“That you Olasupo Shasore, SAN on or about the 18th day of November, 2014 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in a transaction without going through a financial institution, made cash payment of the sum of USD 100, 000.00 (One Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) to Olufolakemi Adelore through Auwalu Habu and Wole Aboderin which sum exceeded the amount permitted by Law and y u thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 1(a) and 16(1)(d) the Money Laundering(Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as Amended) and punishable under section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

“That you Olasupo Shasore, SAN, on or about the 18th November, 2014 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, induced one Ikechukwu Oguine, to commit an offence, to wit: accepting case payment of the sum of USD100, 000. 00 (One Hundred thousand United States Dollars) without going through a financial institutions, which such amount exceeded the amount permitted by Law and you are thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(c) of the Money Laundering Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16 (2)(b) Of the same Act.

“That you Olasupo Shasore, SAN on or about 18th day of November, 2014 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without going through a financial institutions and made cash payment of the sum of USD100, 000.00 (One Hundred thousand United State Dollars) to one Ikechukwu Oguine which sum exceeded the amount permitted by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary sections 1(a) and 16(1),(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition Act, as amended) and punishable under section 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.”