Daunting Expectations as Ekiti Awaits Oyebanji’s Inauguration

Victor Ogunje writes about the high expectations of Ekiti people as Biodun Oyebanji mounts the governorship saddle on October 16

The joy of the Ekiti Governor -Elect, Biodun Oyebanji, knew no bounds when he eventually emerged victorious in the June 18, 2022 governorship poll in Ekiti State.

It was overwhelming owing to stiff opposition that confronted his candidature by seven other opponents within the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the January 26, 2022 primary.

In actual fact, he had every reason to be overjoyed because he defeated a more experienced former Governor Segun Oni and candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the keenly contested and highly pulsating election.

Most astounding was that, not even the robustly strong grassroots connection and ebullient personality of former governor Ayodele Fayose could stop his emergence. His protege fielded by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for that election, Bisi Kolawole, was trounced and came distant third.

Oni’s electrifying popularity and Fayose’s mystical stature in Ekiti politics were two prime factors that sent jitters round the spines of the All Progressives Congress in that election. The party approached that election with caution and trepidation, if the truth was to be told and only got assuaged when the results started trickling in on election day.

The terrific blows Fayose dented against Niyi Adebayo in 2003 and the manner with which he defeated Governor Kayode Fayemi in all the 16 local governments in 2014, even as a sitting governor makes the fear of Fayose becomes the beginning of wisdom for the progressive party in Ekiti. He was being perceived as more of a nemesis for the APC.

For Oyebanji, his residence located at GRA in Ado Ekiti and his palatial mansion in his Ikogosi Ekiti countryhome have become a Mecca of sort since his emergence. The aura around him had since changed and had wielded so much influence among the politicians, traditional rulers, youth groups and all the strata of the society, because of the power governors wield.

But the honeymoon is gradually thinning out. He will finally take the oath of office on October 16, 2022 and the reality will stare him in the face. Even his would-be predecessor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, had attested to the fact that governing an economically-challenged state like Ekiti, is rigorous, puzzling and burdensome.

As of now, Ekiti receives an average of N3 billion monthly allocation from the federation accounts, with its Internally Generated Revenue oscillating between N750 million and N800 monthly.

These Statistics came to reality with monthly payment of N2.5billion wage bill of workers and political appointees, as well as N100 million monthly vote for payment of gratuity of retirees. With these, the state enjoys less than N500 million excess fund monthly to execute capital projects and perform other essential social services.

This makes Ekiti governorship seat scotching and full of heat, but the scramble for it became intense because of the perks of office and domineering power the occupant of the coveted seat always enjoys.

However, Oyebanji seems the most experienced governor ever elected in Ekiti. At various times, he had been appointed as Special Assistant, Special Adviser, Chief of Staff, Commissioner and Secretary to the State Government. These experiences he had garnered over time may help his cause.

Also, having worked in the banking industry for over a decade before foraying into politics may bolster his astute management of the state’s lean resources. In the same vein, his stint as a lecturer at Ekiti State University before taking up banking job may boost his knowledge of education sector, rated as the most thriving industry in Ekiti.

During his visit to the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, after being pronounced winner, Oyebanji got an inkling from the monarch that leading Ekiti won’t be a tea party for him. The monarch urged him to get prepared for the onerous task ahead.

Also Oyebanji’s benefactor, Governor Fayemi, always raised similar issue at various fora that Oyebanji should buckle up and get ready to withstand the heat that will confront him.

Despite possessing experiences and good credentials, the reality remains that Ekiti is owing over N57 billion arrears of pension, salary and gratuity. That of gratuity was the most excruciating as it stands at a sum of N37.6 billion as at December 31, 2021.

People are really waiting patiently to see the magic wand that will be deployed to surmount this posing uphill challenge.

The most comfounding issue to governance in Ekiti now is that, the governors are being cautious to borrow either through the bank or capital market. Doing so will spark serious and fierce controversy with the opposition and stakeholders. It will also add to the already worrisome level of indebtedness on ground.

Apart from the civil servants and pensioners, several groups; farmers, artisans, traders, students, contractors, traditional rulers, commercial motorcyclists and drivers inclusive, are also harping on the fact that their expected dividends of democracy must be given to them by the incoming administration.

The Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Ekiti chapter, Mr. Adebola Alagbada, lamented how his members were being killed, kidnapped and have their crops destroyed by marauding herdsmen. He tasked Oyebanji on the imperative of promoting security of lives and property for his members to return to their farms.

Alagbada said Oyebanji’s government should resuscitate all the moribund farm settlements in Ekiti to accommodate young and old farmers and motivate them to go into farming.

The AFAN leader said; “The coming government must as a matter of compulsion work on how to empower our farmers. The government must sell farm implements to our members at subsidised rates.

“We also need Microcredit and soft loan to embark on large scale farming and without the support of government, we can’t achieve these. Time of subsistent farming has gone. Commercial farming is now the best and government must work hard to encourage our people”.

On his part, the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Ekiti chapter, Mr Joel Olomi Akinola, said the first agenda that would put a soothing balm on the already bruised bodies of his members is for Oyebanji to upon assumption of office declare a State of emergency on all hanging pension benefits.

The NUP boss said it sounds incredible that the government was owing N37.5 billion gratuity arrears of retirees. He opined that the N100 million being released monthly by Fayemi to defray the backlog should be increased to N500 million to accommodate their needs.

Akinola revealed that an aggregate of 587 pensioners are either dead or bedridden in Ekiti due to infirmity suffered as a result of incapacity to get the required treatments for their ailments.

He said; “In view of the huge gratuity debt owed by government, the union is suggesting that the state government should declare a state of emergency on payment of terminal benefits of pensioner.

“We suggest that the monthly allocation be increased to N500 million and be made regular. Between now and October ending, government should do the needful and offer the debt owed our members.

“Can we continue with this hopelessness? Payment of gratuity is not a charity or as if we are begging for empowerment, it is a matter of right. We have cried on radio and addressed several press conferences and the government never bothered. Not paying the little we earn is like sentencing us to death.

“We have written to Biodun Oyebanji to congratulate him on his victory and we are patiently waiting for him to be sworn in, so that we can pay him a visit and present all our expected demands”.

The transport unions and Okada riders are also not relenting in their expectations that the incoming government would incorporate them into its priority list to palliate their sufferings.

The State Chairman of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Chief Rotimi Olabiwonnu, said the drivers remain unflagging in their belief that Oyebanji would turn around their fortunes, by way of patronage.

“Our belief that the APC is a progressive party has not changed. We used to have a policy where government will purchase buses under the Mass Transit programme and give to drivers on hired purchase, so that redundant members can be gainfully engaged.

“We found this programme rewarding because it helps public transport in no small measures. It used to help in providing jobs for the people and also in reduction of transport fares for both intra and inter city transportation. We are hoping that all these will be implemented under the incoming government”.

Also speaking, the National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS), Sunday Asefon, said the era when students were given unfettered access to robust scholarships, rewarding bursary, and affordable tuition fee should be brought back for his colleagues and intending admission seekers to have enhanced opportunities to tertiary education.

Asefon, who commended Fayemi’s government for initiating free education at the primary and secondary cadres, submitted that he expected Oyebanji to sustain the policy and go ahead to do more to prepare a strong foundation for education in Ekiti.

“Education is our industry in Ekiti, the only sector where we have the highest comparative advantage. We expect that Biodun Oyebanji will fully comply with the 26 percent budgetary provision for education in line with UNEECO’s prescription. Education is wealth and life and it has to be accorded priority”, the students’ leader said.

Market men and women are also expecting their own fair share of the dividends of democracy the incoming goverment will dish out to the people.

Some prominent traders like Mrs Somoloju Ajayi and Chief Dare Ajele, who are plying their trades in Ado Ekiti, demanded a robust Microcredit scheme for their members to expand their businesses as witnessed under the first term of Fayemi-led government.

“The growth of our businesses is our priority. And lack of access to fund has always been the snag. But we expect the in coming goverment to initiate a Microcredit scheme, where traders can have access to funds to boost their businesses and we are hopeful that the incoming governor will accord this on its priority list”.

Members of the Hoteliers Association of Nigeria also expect reduction in taxes payable by members, saying they are presently paying multiple taxation, which was affecting their businesses adversely.

Incidentally, this was coming at a time the government was spreading its tax network to shore up monthly IGR from a threshold of N800 million to N1.5 billion.

Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, who worked for Oyebanji’s victory are of the view that they too would savour democracy dividends through patronage and appointment of the right people among them into positions.

But at every opportunity he responded to such issue and fear being raised, Oyebanji always exhibited confidence that he will overcome all challenges and deliver for Ekiti populace.

“I know that Governor Fayemi is leaving behind shoes that are too big for me to step into. But, I will wear my own shoes and follow your footsteps. Let me also say that I am aware that we have different challenges, but I won’t fail you.

“In governance, I am aware that there is no excuse in failure and we are not going to fail our people. The challenges are enormous, but being part of the system since 1999, I have the experience to be able to navigate my way through. I am familiar with virtually all the sector of our economy and how things stand. I am assuring all our leaders and Ekiti people that we won’t disappoint them”, he said.

Also, a chieftain of the party and former Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Taiwo Olatunbosun, expressed confidence that Oyebanji will go all hog to deliver democracy dividends to the people.

Olatunbosun said the APC-led government can’t afford to sacrifice the mandate given to Oyebanji by failing to deliver. He said the incoming governor would deploy every arsenal to ensure that people savour the dividends of democracy.

“The incoming governor will work hard to assemble good and reliable hands to hit the ground running. The moment we have good hands and prioritise transparency and accountability, running of government will be easier”.