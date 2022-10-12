Catholic Church Condemns New Water Resources Bill

•Says it is against public good

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The Catholic Church has opposed the move by some persons to secure the passage of the National Water Resources Bill by the National Assembly.

In a statement issued by the legal arm of the Church, the Justice Development & Peace Commission (JDPC), in Abuja, on the National Water Resources Bill, it stated that the move violated the Church’s principle of the common good.

The statement signed by Executive Secretary of Caritas Nigeria and JDPC, Revd. Fr. Uchechukwu Obodoechina, said the church was rattled by the implications of the proposed legislation, which has far-reaching effects on the citizenry and violates the Catholic Church’s principle of the Common Good.

“The recent re-introduction of the National Water Resources Bill was poorly received by citizens and interest groups, given its apparent exclusion and non-consideration of states and citizens.

“The bill, which was first introduced in 2020, grants the Federal Government direct control over surface and ground waters, and further mandates individuals to obtain a license before they can access water – a natural resource received freely from God to meet man’s needs. Caritas Nigeria, therefore, is rattled by the implications of this legislation, which has far-reaching effects on the citizenry and violates the Catholic Church’s principle of the Common Good,” he said.

Obodoechina said although the National Water Resources Bill guarantees citizens the right to use water, it guards against private ownership of water, adding that if signed into law, it would lead to further centralisation of power and the nation’s resources, thereby countering ongoing efforts towards devolution of powers.

Furthermore, he said Section 2(1) of the bill, which reads, “All surface water and ground water, wherever it occurs, is a resource common to all people,” had been interpreted as assigning terrestrial water bodies and sources under the control and supervision of the federal government.

Similarly, the Church stated that Section 13 of the Bill, states thus: “In implementing the principles under subsection (2) of this section, the institutions established under this Act shall promote integrated water resources management and the coordinated management of land and water resources, surface water and groundwater resources, river basins and adjacent marine and coastal environment and upstream and downstream interests.”

According to the Church, the bill, “questions the principles of subsidiarity and inclusion; which states that a higher level of government or organisation should not perform any function or duty that can be handled more effectively at a lower level, while, inclusion emphasises equal access to opportunities and resources for everyone especially, for those who might otherwise be excluded or marginalised.”

It further said that, “Considering the unarguably significant role that water plays in preventing health risks and ultimately promoting community health, Caritas Nigeria has, over the years, conscientiously provided improved, equal and equitable access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services for all citizens for public and household purposes.

“Worthy of mention is our productive partnership with individuals, communities and development partners, who selflessly ensure that people, including disadvantaged demographics, have unfettered, sustainable access to water by providing alternative sources of water like hand-pump and solar-powered boreholes.

“We, therefore, urge the federal government to retract this legislation and prioritise public health by promoting every means possible for achieving quality water and sanitation services, including private ownership and unrestricted use of water.

“While we urge the federal government to retract the Bill, we hereby issue the following recommendations: There is an urgent need for a comprehensive and holistic consultation with citizen groups across the board and states, to ensure that every concerned section of the populace is offered the opportunity to express their concerns about the bill.”

Obodoechina said the federal government and the National Assembly should concern themselves with pressing issues of poverty and hunger, unemployment and insecurity that ravage the country rather than promoting contentious and ill-motivated legislation.

He also said the principle of federalism should be respected and the rights of states and local governments’ to jurisdictions as it relates to domestic water use and protection must be protected by the federal government.

“All Senators and House of Representatives members should rise and protect the rights of citizens, and amplify their freedom to control ancestral resources such as land and water,” he said.