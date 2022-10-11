THE GRACE IN THE SYNAGOGUE

A tale in the course of a field trip to Lagos in August compelled me to visit the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) for the first time. Whilst interviewing health officials on the post-COVID/Breastfeeding situation in Egbeda – Idimu, Alimosho local council, which was my task, a visitor to the centre narrated how two sisters, the younger one residing in the United States of America and the elder, in Nigeria, simultaneously faced strange ailments, and suddenly couldn’t walk.

The story attracted my attention. The US-based, a health worker had tried all medications for months, visited many hospitals but to no avail, and decided to return home to explore other solutions. It was at that point she opened up to the sister on her predicament. The duo got a big shock on knowing they were suffering from the same ailment, and using crutches to walk. The situation ushered in depression. Hence, relatives recommended SCOAN.

On their visit on a Sunday service, as they couldn’t walk, even couldn’t exit the car, the ‘woman in the Synagogue’, Pastor (Mrs) Evelyn Joshua in her routine stepped out to pray for those in critical situations, always lined up outside the hall, and right there, placed a hand on the two sisters while in car and ordered the ailments to free them immediately. As commanded, the two sisters began to walk gradually. Same records on most of the people with different ailments and complex problems including mental disorders. From testimonies, those not fully healed instantly, always return to testify of wholeness later. The curiosity compelled me to squeeze out time to interrogate the claims in the Sunday service, and behold, I was dumbfounded. The tales replicated themselves during my encounter as many were verifiably released from all manner of afflictions.

The number of visitors from foreign countries alone including the United States, European countries, Asia, other African countries who troop in weekly just for religious worship at SCOAN also baffled me. I proceeded further to watch ‘Emmanuel TV’ owned by the church, and the manner foreign governments had adorned the founder, Prophet TB Joshua who passed away on 5 June, 2021 at the age of 58. It was amazing, unlike our government. But I wouldn’t blame the government as such as I too acted in a similar manner on account of awful stories created against TB Joshua’s ministry.

From records, SCOAN overwhelmingly attracted uncountable foreigners with high profiles, businessmen, international athletes into the country during the lifetime of the founder. And presently under the leadership of the new shepherd, Mrs. Joshua, the church is waxing strong, sustaining the momentum. And interestingly, the new leader relates awesomely with the evangelists that worked faithfully, submissively with the late founder.

Beyond spirituality, the ministry’s passion in social responsibility particularly helping people, communities in need both in Nigeria and outside the country is amazing. There is a strong, boundless woman in the Synagogue. The evangelists too are also providing great consolations. If TB Joshua had operated with mystic powers as people rumored, certainly, the magic powers would have died with him.

Now, the disappointment is the road leading to SCOAN from Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, considering the volume of foreigners visiting the area weekly. The road doesn’t speak well of Lagos State and the country. No part of the state hosts visitors, dignitaries including foreigners, ambassadors weekly more than Ikotun. And most of these foreigners are first-time visitors to Nigeria. Undeniably, SCOAN has become a tourist attraction.

