Osinbajo: Religious Leaders Must Be Ready to Unite People Regardless of Faith, Political Differences 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that

religious leaders in Nigeria must remain open while making efforts to unite people regardless of their faith, social backgrounds and political differences.

Osinbajo, who stated this Tuesday while playing host to a delegation from the Methodist Church of Nigeria led by its Prelate-Elect, Most Rev. Oliver Ali Aba, at the State House, Abuja.

Emphasizing the issue of unity, the Vice President said, “it is a Muslim (ex-Bauchi governor) who came with the Methodist delegation for this meeting. We have Muslims, Christians in our country, and even those who do not believe.”

Speaking on the task before religious leaders in the country, Osinbajo stressed the need for leaders of faith to be open at all times, accommodating various interests and views regardless of religious or socio-political backgrounds.

According to him, “as believers, we have to be open and reach out to everyone. Christ died for all which is why it is very important that you reach out to everyone for the sake of unity.

“Part of the duties of Christian leadership is how to ensure that we are able to display Christ’s love so that many people can see and emulate.”

Recounting comments attributed to the Prelate-elect in an interview (about fighting corruption in and outside the Church), Osinbajo noted that a “major weakness in our country is lack of integrity. There are no perfect plans, no perfect budgets because all are eroded by corruption.”

He also spoke about what is being widely preached in churches often.

“Sometimes even inside the church, leaders emphasize more of giving without talking about integrity”, he observed.

Osinbajo expressed his support for the incoming Methodist leader at all times as he takes on the office of the Prelate next month.

Earlier in his remarks, the Prelate-Elect, the Most Rev. Aba, who hails from Benue State praised the Buhari Administration for all they have achieved saying the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari has been delivering on the democracy dividend.

He also commended the efforts and commitment of Osinbajo to the development of society, describing him as the “father of Christians in Nigeria,” in his capacity as the Vice President, being the highest-ranking Christian officeholder in government.

According to him, “you are the father of Christians in Nigeria, you are the only one we can run to in times of need.

“There is so much that can be learnt from you, your humility, doggedness in governance and commitment to the service of the people. I have learnt all of these attributes and I shall replicate the same in leading the Methodist Church. I believe I can take the Methodist Church to higher grounds replicating your virtues.”

He then prayed “God will continue to bless you, may God keep you long and continue to preserve you for all the good things you have done for our country.”

Aba, who is the first from Northern Nigeria to be elected to the position at the biennial conference of the Methodist Church on August 14, 2022, will be pronounced as Prelate in Lagos next month.