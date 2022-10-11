NNPP is No Threat to APC in Kano, Says Gaya

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



The Senator representing Kano South Senatorial District, Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, has said the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), would not be a threat to the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the 2023 general election in Kano State.

Gaya, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, spoke during an interactive session with journalists at his Kano residence, yesterday.

“In Kano, we have two political parties. The APC and the PDP. The PDP had split into two with the Kwankwassiyya forming NNPP. We still have only APC and PDP in Kano. So, I am optimistic APC will win Kano in 2023,” he said.

Though he agreed that his major challenger in Kano South, Kawu Sumaila of the NNPP was pulling crowd, Gaya said he was hopeful of going back to the Senate for the fifth time.

“Kawu is doing well, but I have more crowd than him, and I believe I will win the election,” and advised politicians to work for the interest and welfare of the people and stop engaging in vote buying.

He argued that, when you work for the people, the people will definitely vote for you, adding that, with the new electoral act, it would be difficult to rig elections in 2023.

“Politicians should stop using money to buy votes. Do projects that touch the lives of the people and they will vote for you. That is what has been working for me. I have been in the Senate four times, and I am going for the fifth time.

“People vote for me, because of the projects I do for them. I have seen people from other political parties coming to me to say that they will vote for them. And they do so because I carry out projects that have impacted positively on their lives,” he said.

Gaya listed some of the projects he had done across his senatorial district to include digging of over 919 boreholes, building 600 blocks of class rooms, construction and rehabilitation of several roads, sponsored 16 students to study abroad, bought over 600 vehicles, distributed over 1000 motorcycles, gave out loans to hundreds of people for irrigation farming, among others.