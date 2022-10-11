News in Photographs:  Buhari Confers National Honours on Distinguished Nigerians, Foreigners





A total of 450 persons, including seven foreigners, received national honours conferred on them by President Muhammadu Buhari at the International Conference Centre, Abuja Tuesday.

Top on the list are eminent Nigerians nominated for the award of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). They are Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Olukayode Ariwoola, immediate past CJN Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, Managing Director of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations Amina Muhammad.

55 persons were nominated for the award of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR). They include House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Senate President Omo-Agege, Secretary to Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Head of Service of the Federation Folashade Yemi-Esan, former House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, former Chief of Staff to the President, the Late Abba Kyari (Post humous), and former Army Chief of Staff, the late Lt. Gen. Attahiru (Post Humous), among others.

Chairman, THISDAY/ARISE Group, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, Deputy Speaker Ahmed Wase, Governors Mai Mala Buni, Abubakar Bagudu, David Umahi, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Simon Lalong, Ben Ayade, Dickson Ishiaku, Nasir el-Rufai, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Prof Babagana Zulum were among the eminent Nigerians conferred with the national honour of Commander of the Oder of the Niger (CON).

Other eminent Nigerians were conferred with awards of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), Order of the Niger (OON), Member of the Federal Republic (MFR), Member of the Niger (MON), Seven foreigners, who have made their marks in various fields, received award of OFR.

See images