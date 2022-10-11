

Dike Onwuamaeze



The Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN) has disclosed that leasing sector has contributed more than N14.3 trillion to the Nigeria’s gross domestic product in the past 10 years.



The ELAN made this disclosure recently during its 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) that saw the election of Mrs. Ngozi Elizabeth Ehigiamusoe as the new Chairman of the association, who pledged to ensure that leasing would continue to improve its contributions to the country’s

economic development.



The ELAN said: “Today, the impact of leasing is pronounced in all sectors of the economy, enhancingcapital formation, generating employment and creating

wealth.



“The contribution of leasing in the past 10 years is in excess of N14.3trillion and is becoming more relevant in our prevailing economic situation, especially to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs). Indeed leasing can play a major role in the actualisation of the various economic plans of the Government, to stimulate growth. “Over the years, ELAN has been promoting economic and

developmental growth through leasing, working with government and development partners, to provide the much-needed integral support for national economic growth.”



It added that equipment leasing globally is a creative

financing alternative that facilitates access to capital

equipment to enhance the planning, improvement and

development of any economy by building and supporting

productive ventures.



The ELAN, which has been supporting economic

development since its inception, was established in 1983,

primarily to promote the business of leasing in Nigeria.

Its membership is made up of banks, finance houses,

independent leasing companies, insurance companies,

equipment vendors as well as professional firms and

individuals.



Other members of the newly elected board of ELAN are

the Managing Director and CEO of Frontline Trust Limited,

Mr. Tunde Netufo, who emerged the vice chairman of

ELAN; the General Manager, Corporate Banking Group,

Sterling Bank Plc, Mr. Adegboyega Adegun; the Managing

Director/CEO of Coscharis Mobility Limited, Mr. Christian

Chigbundu.



Others are the Managing Director/CEO of C&I Leasing

Plc, Mr. Ugoji Lenin Ugoji; the Managing Director/CEO of

Keves Global Leasing Limited, Mr. Ikenna Okafor; the

Managing Director/CEO of Nikky Taurus Nigeria Limited,

Adenike Ibirogba; the Managing Director/CEO of Lecon

Financial Services Limited, Mr. Taiye Emagha, and the

Managing Director/CEO of Aquila Leasing Limited, Mr.

Nnamdi Nwankwo.