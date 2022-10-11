Ekiti Airport ‘ll Be Captured in 2023 FG’s Budget, Says Olujimi

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Abiodun Olujimi, has disclosed her readiness to partner the state government in ensuring speedy completion of the Ekiti State International Cargo Airport built in Ado Ekiti.

Olujimi, who is representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, promised to work hard and capture the airport project in the 2023 budget proposal of the federal government.

This was as Olujimi and Governor Kayode jointly pledged to continue to collaborate in order to make the Airport under construction a success story.

Olujimi made this pledge yesterday during an on-the-spot assessment visit to the airport in company with Fayemi to determine the level of its readiness for commissioning.

He commended the governor for turning the vision of the airport into a reality for all Ekiti indigenes, saying that it would help in turning around the economic fortunes of Ekiti through job creation.

She said: “The Senate Committee will soon pay a visit to the airport as part of its oversight functions in order to also know what could be captured in the next federal government’s budget, because this is a dream that must be actualised.”

In his submission, Fayemi said: “When I heard about your appointment as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, I told myself that Ekiti State is a lucky state because I know the type of person you are.

“You will use your good office to help the completion of this project. This is an Ekiti Airport project. It has nothing do with any party. We are all in Ekiti party.”

The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Rev. Felix Ajakaye, commended both the governor and the senator for setting aside their political differences for the progress of their state.

“I want to express my happiness today because we are talking about Ekiti interest instead of selfish individual interests. It is all about Ekiti, even when we talk of Ado Ekiti, Isan Ekiti, or Omuo-Ekiti. It is not about any party, it is about our dear state and our collective welfare.”